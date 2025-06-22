Charges: Dad Finds Naked Man, 20, in His 12-Year-Old Daughter's Room, Then Cops Make Wild Discovery When Dad's Done With Him

Be careful who you let your children associate with.

WKYT reported April 28 that 20-year-old Parker Kramer had been initially charged with rape, sodomy, and burglary in Boone County, Kentucky, after he was allegedly discovered naked on the floor of a 13-year-old girl’s room by her father, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Office Major Philip Ridgell.

According to police, the father of the girl heard noises and came into his daughter’s room to find Kramer, warning the suspect that he was calling the police before leaving to get a handgun.

Louisville man arrested for rape and sodomy after being found in 13-year-old girl’s bedroom naked. BCSO says the father reported finding 20yo Parker D. Kramer naked on the floor in his daughter’s bedroom. During an interview with a detective, Parker, of Louisville, reportedly… pic.twitter.com/U6s2bW3qoG — N’ Cuffs (@NCuffs1) April 28, 2025

Kramer fled the home as the father fired three shots into the ground, none of which hit Kramer.

WDKY reported police found Kramer’s car parked nearby and the father identified him based on a driver’s license photo.

The New York Post said that police found Kramer, pantsless, after a two-hour manhunt.

Per the Post, the girl and Kramer did not actually meet online, as one might expect.

If you were that little girl’s father, would you have shot to kill? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 78% (2067 Votes) No: 22% (586 Votes)

Kramer had family in the area and met the girl a couple of weeks before the incident leading to his arrest.

The girl was in disbelief about Kramer’s age, according to Ridgell.

“She didn’t believe he was 20,” he said. “She demanded to know how we knew he was 20.” The girl thought Kramer was 15.

Even for the major, he had to admit this was a crazy case to see, saying, “This is a wild one.”

WHAS-TV reported Wednesday that a grand jury returned “no true bill,” meaning they lacked evidence to convict him of the charges. He admitted to sexually abusing the girl.

A Boone County grand jury returned a ruling of “no true bill” against 20-year-old Parker Kramer. https://t.co/nmfCZqoEry — WHAS11 News (@WHAS11) June 19, 2025

It is astonishing that Kramer was so lucky as to not get shot and not to be convicted.

The whole story is a warning to parents. Children are online.

They have means of communication to speak to some truly vile people looking to do them harm.

But the people they meet in-person can also look to do them harm.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.