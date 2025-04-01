Share
News
The air traffic control tower is pictured at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Feb. 3.
The air traffic control tower is pictured at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Feb. 3. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Charges Filed After Air Traffic Controllers Fight in Reagan Airport Tower

 By Jack Davis  April 1, 2025 at 11:52am
Share

An air traffic controller based at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is facing criminal charges over an incident that took place Thursday night.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority did not reveal details of the incident that led to the arrest, according to CNN.

Damon Marsalis Gaines, 39, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, faces charges of assault and battery, the airport authority said.

“The employee is on administrative leave while we investigate the matter,” the Federal Aviation Administration said.

According to Politico, Gaines works in controller operations at the airport.

A report in the U.K.’s Daily Mail, which relied upon sources it did not name, said that on Thursday night, there was an argument in the control tower that escalated beyond words.

The report said that a punch was thrown, and one of the people involved was cut.

Do you feel safe when flying?

An FAA representative offered few details beyond saying, “We are not confirming or commenting on the details of the open investigation.”

The Daily Mail’s source indicated that the control tower remains a tense place due to the January collision between a helicopter and passenger jet that killed all 67 people aboard both aircraft.

“That facility is out of control. People are cracking because of what happened in January,” the source said.

The airport was the site of a close call Friday afternoon.

In that incident, a Delta Air Lines flight with 131 passengers and five crew members aboard flew near an Air Force jet, according to CBS.

Related:
Watch: Major Brawl During NBA Game Leads to Ejections for 5 Players and 2 Coaches

Delta Flight 2983 took off for Minneapolis at about 3:15 p.m. as one Air Force T-38 jet flew near it.

The Delta flight “received an onboard alert that another aircraft was nearby,” and “air traffic controllers issued corrective instructions to both aircraft,” the FAA said.

The FAA did not specify how close the planes were to one another.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Chaos in Boston: Driver Plows Rented Truck into Pedestrians
Charges Filed After Air Traffic Controllers Fight in Reagan Airport Tower
Creepy Video: Dark Figure Stalks Around Home at Night, Residents Find Tesla Nightmare When They Awaken
Prominent Epstein Accuser Reportedly on Her Death Bed After 'Serious Accident'
Death-Row Inmate Convicted of Heinous Crimes Argues He's Too Obese to be Executed
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation