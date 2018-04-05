The Western Journal

Charges Filed: Councilwoman Accused of Attacking Teen Girls over Trump Shirt

By Rebekah Baker
April 5, 2018 at 3:51pm

An elected official in Texas was charged with a misdemeanor on Wednesday after allegedly berating a group of young girls because one was wearing a Donald Trump T-shirt.

Fox News reported that investigators from the The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office filed the disorderly conduct charge against Kellye Burke, a West University Place councilwoman and a member of Moms Demand Action, a gun control advocacy group.

The four teenagers were reportedly waiting in line to get cookies at a cafe in Houston when Burke began harassing them. One of the girls was wearing a shirt that read “Trump: Make America Great Again.”

“A tall, short-haired blond woman came up to them and screamed, ‘Grab em by the (expletive) girls!'” a father of one of the girl’s told KPRC.

The man wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation against his daughter.

“Then, she yells it again!” the father continued. “At that point the girls were getting kind of scared, and then the woman starts, you know, going, ‘MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!’ while shaking her fist.”

The girls didn’t respond to the woman.

Before walking away, Burke allegedly took a photo of the girl wearing the Trump T-shirt.

“They were scared,” the father said. “They were absolutely scared. My little girl essentially wanted to know if this woman was going to hurt her.”

KPRC reporter Jacob Rascon tried to contact Burke at her home.

“What are you doing at my house?” she yelled from inside, KPRC reported.

“The disorderly conduct charge,” Rascon responded.

RELATED: Amazon Bans Ads for Pro-Trump Bestseller Written by Ph.D.

“I’m putting my kids to bed!” she yelled. “Go away!”

Burke did reach out to the father and mother of the young girl to apologize.

“We accepted her apology,” the father said. “I would be just as angry if any parent said this to my child but as an elected official I’ll let her voters handle this matter.

