Charges Against Illegal Immigrant Terror Suspect Upgraded After Elderly Victim Dies

Federal authorities have upgraded charges against an illegal immigrant accused of launching a Molotov cocktail attack in Colorado after one of the victims died over the weekend.

The Department of Justice announced earlier this month that Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old illegal immigrant from Egypt, was facing federal hate crime charges after allegedly targeting multiple victims in what authorities called a “racially motivated” and “anti-Semitic” attack.

On Monday, prosecutors confirmed to Fox News that murder charges have now been added after Karen Diamond, 82, died from injuries sustained in the attack.

Diamond had been hospitalized in critical condition since the June 1 incident.

She reportedly sustained severe burns and blunt force trauma after Soliman allegedly threw a homemade explosive device into a crowd of Jews at a gathering at a park in Boulder.

According to the DOJ’s earlier statement, Soliman shouted “Free Palestine” while throwing one of the Molotov cocktails.

He carried at least 18 glass bottles and jars, “all of which contained a flammable liquid and several of which had red rags stuffed through the top to act as wicks,” according to the federal authorities.

Investigators found a handwritten document in his vehicle that proclaimed, “Zionism is our enemies untill [sic] Jerusalem is liberated and they are expelled from our land.”

It also described Israel as a “cancer entity,” according to the DOJ.

A federal indictment unsealed last week charged Soliman with 12 hate crime counts.

Now, with Diamond’s death, officials confirmed that local prosecutors have added a first-degree murder charge to the federal charges and at least 100 state criminal charges.

“This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said, according to The Colorado Sun.

“Our office will fight for justice for the victims, their loved ones, and the community.”

JUST IN: 82-year-old Karen Diamond, who was reportedly firebombed by a pro-Palestine lunatic in Boulder, CO, has DIED after suffering from severe burns. Mohamed Soliman, the suspect, is now facing two upgraded first-degree m*rder charges in connection with the attack. pic.twitter.com/FzMwYm5lwj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 30, 2025

Dougherty said 13 people were physically injured during the attack in front of the Boulder County Courthouse.

The group was peacefully demonstrating in support of Israeli hostages at an event called Run for Their Lives.

Soliman dressed as a gardener to get close to the group before lighting and throwing the Molotov cocktails at demonstrators, setting them on fire, the Sun reported.

Fox News reported Soliman “allegedly told investigators he tried to buy a gun but was not able to because he was not a ‘legal citizen.'”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.