Charges Pending After Massive Interstate Crash Involving Bus Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations and Deaths

A multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County, Virginia, has left at least five people dead.

The crash took place at about 2:35 a.m., according to Potomac Local News.

The accident took place near mile marker 146 on I-95 southbound.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that traffic was slowing southbound for an upcoming work zone,” a Virginia State Police representative said, according to WTVR-TV.

A bus crash this morning on I-95 in Virginia, has left 5 people dead and 34 injured. The bus failed to slow down in a work zone and slammed into several vehicles. Officials confirmed that the driver survived the impact and criminal charges are pending. They are withholding the… pic.twitter.com/b6YMXTSDtI — SULLY (@SULLY10X) May 29, 2026

“A bus failed to slow for traffic and struck six vehicles,” the representative said. “There are five fatalities in the vehicles struck by the bus.”

“Thirty-four patients have been reportedly transported to area hospitals, three with critical injuries,” the representative said.

A representative of Stafford County Fire and Rescue said one injured person was flown to a hospital, according to WJLA-TV.

Five Dead, Dozens Injured in Massive I-95 Crash Near Quantico STAFFORD COUNTY, VA — Five people were killed and dozens more injured following a major multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Quantico Friday morning. According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred when… pic.twitter.com/vjVvCUl3Je — Therealkillmoenews (@killmoenewsdc) May 29, 2026

The other victims were transported by ambulance to multiple local hospitals, the representative said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, according to WTTG-TV.

As of Friday morning, police did not release the identity of the bus driver or the name of the bus company involved.

A state Department of Transportation update said that two lanes of I-95 southbound at mile marker 146 were opened at about 10 a.m. after being closed since the accident.

Five people died when a bus plowed into vehicles slowing for a work zone on Interstate 95. https://t.co/o5KFOk1jAo — The Daily Progress (@DailyProgress) May 29, 2026

Officials encouraged southbound travelers to use other routes to avoid delays, noting that one lane of I-95 south remains closed as of Friday morning.

A detour that had been in place at Exit 148, the exit for Quantico, has been lifted.

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