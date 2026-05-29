Share
News
Heavy Memorial Day traffic moves southbound and northbound along I-95 on May 22, 2015, in Quantico, Virginia.
Heavy Memorial Day traffic moves southbound and northbound along I-95 on May 22, 2015, in Quantico, Virginia. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Charges Pending After Massive Interstate Crash Involving Bus Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations and Deaths

 By Jack Davis  May 29, 2026 at 8:36am
Share

A multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County, Virginia, has left at least five people dead.

The crash took place at about 2:35 a.m., according to Potomac Local News.

The accident took place near mile marker 146 on I-95 southbound.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that traffic was slowing southbound for an upcoming work zone,” a Virginia State Police representative said, according to WTVR-TV.

“A bus failed to slow for traffic and struck six vehicles,” the representative said. “There are five fatalities in the vehicles struck by the bus.”

“Thirty-four patients have been reportedly transported to area hospitals, three with critical injuries,” the representative said.

A representative of Stafford County Fire and Rescue said one injured person was flown to a hospital, according to WJLA-TV.

The other victims were transported by ambulance to multiple local hospitals, the representative said.

Related:
Deaths and Injuries Reported After Train Hits School Bus in Europe

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, according to WTTG-TV.

As of Friday morning, police did not release the identity of the bus driver or the name of the bus company involved.

A state Department of Transportation update said that two lanes of I-95 southbound at mile marker 146 were opened at about 10 a.m. after being closed since the accident.

Officials encouraged southbound travelers to use other routes to avoid delays, noting that one lane of I-95 south remains closed as of Friday morning.

A detour that had been in place at Exit 148, the exit for Quantico, has been lifted.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Minnesota Law Enforcement Travels to Texas to Arrest ICE Agent
Purple Heart Vet Graham Platner Wished Death On Excoriates Him in Op-Ed: 'Tim Walz on Steroids'
Longtime Democratic Congresswoman Abruptly Reverses Course, Pulls Out of Reelection Bid
Charges Pending After Massive Interstate Crash Involving Bus Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations and Deaths
'Your Time Has Passed': Democrats Furious After Jill and Hunter Biden Burst Back Into Spotlight
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation