Charlamagne tha God Reminds Kamala Harris About One of Her Biggest Failures, Leaving Her Scrambling to Shift Blame

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to make rounds with the media before election day, hoping this exposure will make her come off as a leader worthy of being the next president.

While those efforts have seemingly been in vain, they have gifted the public with more moments exposing her incompetence.

One came during her interview with “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God on Tuesday — where her biggest failure, handling the border, came up only to be awkwardly sidestepped.

After bringing up former President Donald Trump‘s remarks concerning Haitians under temporary protected status eating less than typical cuisine for most Americans, Harris proceeded to shift blame towards Trump for the border.

“Look what [Trump] did in saying those legal immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating their pets. And by the way, the hypocrisy of it abounds,” she said.

Harris then went back to one of her talking points, blaming Trump for the defeat of The Border Act of 2024, which she referred to as “the strongest, toughest, border security bill in a long long time.” Charlamagne, to his credit, reminded her that the current administration is not Trump’s and should be held accountable.

“Doesn’t the Biden administration have to take some blame for the border, though? A lot of the blame? Because, I mean, the first three years y’all did get a lot of things wrong with the border,” he said.

As personal responsibility is never a barrier for Harris, she shot back, “within hours of being inaugurated, the first bill we passed before we did the Inflation Reduction Act, before we did the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, before we did the Safer Communities Act to deal with gun violence, first thing we dropped was a bill to fix the broken immigration system.”

Did Kamala Harris contribute to the border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (34 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This entire response — as is so typical with everything Harris says — is a complete head scratcher.

Her logic is that she and President Joe Biden are not to blame for the border crisis because they passed a bill upon taking office to address the problem.

The crisis has only gotten worse, and Trump is to blame despite not being in office.

Is she saying the border is not an issue given the solution passed in 2021 by the Biden-Harris administration?

Clearly not, as she labels the border a “problem” in this interview when blaming Trump for the defeat of the Border Act of 2024.

Charlamagne then asked her in the most friendly — and inaccurate terms — about her time as border czar.

“Why do you allow them to call you the ‘border czar’ when that wasn’t your role?” he asked.

“I’m not giving him permission for that,” she fired back before some uncomfortable laughter. “Fact checkers have made that clear.”

What exactly have they made clear? She was in charge of the border, and by her own admission it’s still a problem.

Whatever her intent in doing this interview or any others, Harris comes off as her usual snooty, deflecting, awkward, and detached self without any real answers for why the past three and a half years have been so bad and why she is the solution to the country’s problems.

The Harris campaign might want to go back to hiding their candidate before Nov. 5.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.