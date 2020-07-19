Americans are getting sick and tired of the racist rhetoric coming from the far-left.

During Friday’s episode of his podcast, “The Steam Room,” NBA Hall of Famer and commentator Charles Barkley called out the several celebrities for their anti-Semitic and anti-white racist comments in recent weeks.

Among the celebrities Barkley named were celebrity host Nick Cannon, NFL player DeSean Jackson, former NBA player Stephen Jackson and rapper Ice Cube.

“I don’t understand how you beat hatred with more hatred.” Charles on the recent anti-Semitic comments by athletes & entertainers. https://t.co/g2EfvXAxOv pic.twitter.com/DtF2aO6N5m — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 17, 2020

“DeSean Jackson, Stephen Jackson, Nick Cannon, Ice Cube. Man, what the hell are ya’ll doing? Like, y’all want racial equality. We all do. I don’t understand how insulting another group helps our cause,” Barkley said.

“And the only person who called y’all on it was Kareem.”

Barkley — an NBA legend, whose play for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets made him an All-Star many times over and the NBA’s most valuable player in 1993 — was referring to a Tuesday column for the Hollywood Reporter in which Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called the same list of celebrities for perpetuating racism.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Ice Cube responded in a Twitter post, writing, “What if I was just pro-Black? This is the truth brother. I didn’t lie on anyone. I didn’t say I was anti anybody. DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth.”

After mentioning how fellow Hall of Famer Abdul-Jabbar has been the “only person” to call out this blatant bigotry, Barkley continued by explaining how counterproductive it is to the cause of racial equality that so many celebrities purport to advance.

“We can’t allow black people to be prejudiced also. Especially if we’re asking for white folks to respect us, give us economic opportunity and things like that. I’m so disappointed in these men but I don’t understand how you beat hatred with more hatred. That stuff should never come up in your vocabulary and it should never come up in your heart,” Barkley continued.

“I don’t understand it, I’m never going to accept it and I’m asking you guys, I’m begging you guys, man. You guys are famous, you got a platform. We gotta do better, man. I want allies, I don’t want to alienate anybody and to take shots at the Jewish race, the white race, I just don’t like it because it’s not right and I had to call them on it because it’s really, it’s really been on my heart.”

The list of celebrities whose names Barkley rattled off did, in fact, each have their own egregious example of promoting bigotry of one kind or another.

The most prominent example was celebrity host Nick Cannon, whose recently released tirade on a podcast got him fired from ViacomCBS.

Nick Cannon says white people are “a little less,” “closer to animals,” “the true savages,” “acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil.” When does he get canceled? pic.twitter.com/vK3TBDW9i8 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) July 14, 2020

In the podcast, Cannon claimed that individuals with lighter skin are genetically “a little less,” “closer to animals” and are “true savages” who perpetuate racial hatred out of a natural inclination to preserve their race.

According to The Washington Post, after it was revealed that DeSean Jackson was spreading the anti-Semitic work of known Nation of Islam leader and known bigot Louis Farrakhan, Stephen Jackson came to his aid by saying in an Instagram exchange, “The Jews are the richest. You know who the Rothschilds are? … They control all the banks. They own all the banks.”

A longtime NBA player, Stephen Jackson helped the San Antonio Spurs win an NBA championship in 2003.

Ice Cube’s long history of anti-Semitism includes a series of anti-Semitic tweets and spreading various anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, according to The Daily Beast. Similar bigotry can even be found in many of the artists lyrics, The Daily Beast reported.

Although many celebrities in the entertainment industry have turned a blind eye to this blatant bigotry coming from the liberal side, at least a few of them still have enough integrity to call it out.

Charles Barkley and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are among that small group.

They better watch their backs — the woke crowd has a pattern of mobilizing against those who don’t fall in line.

