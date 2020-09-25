Login
Charles Barkley Comes Under Attack for Giving the Real Facts of the Breonna Taylor Case

By Johnathan Jones
Published September 25, 2020 at 11:09am
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is being harshly condemned online after he broke with the unofficial NBA narrative Thursday regarding the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

Speaking on TNT before the Western Conference Finals matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, the 11-time NBA All-Star commented on the decision of a Kentucky grand jury Wednesday not to recommend murder charges against any of the responding officers.

Three officers were attempting to serve a warrant at the residence of Taylor on March 13 when her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot and wounded an officer, which led police to respond by opening fire, NBC News reported.

Taylor, 26, was killed in the chaotic exchange of gunfire.

Former Louisville Metropolitan Police Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing his service weapon carelessly during the incident, but none of the officers was directly charged in Taylor’s death.

“It’s bad the young lady lost her life, but we do have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop,” Barkley said.

“So, like I say, even though I’m really sorry she lost her life, I don’t think this is something we can put in the same situation as George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery,” he said.

The “Inside the NBA” co-host also mocked the idea of defunding police agencies being pushed by many on the left.

Do you agree with Charles Barkley?

“I hear these fools on TV talking about ‘defund the police’ and things like that,” he said.

While agreeing with the ideas of police and prison reform, Barkley said, “You know who ain’t going to defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods.

“So that notion they keep saying, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute … who are black people supposed to call, Ghostbusters, when we have crime in our neighborhoods?”

“We need to stop the defund or abolish the cops crap,” he said.

Co-host Shaquille O’Neal, who is an auxiliary deputy for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, shared Barkley’s views.

“I have to agree with Charles, [Taylor’s case] is sort of lumped in [with other cases where black Americans have died],” he said, according to USA Today.

“You have to get a warrant signed and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was asking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to show intent. A homicide occurred and we’re sorry a homicide occurred,” O’Neal said.

Regarding Taylor’s shooting, he said, “When you have a warrant signed by the judge, you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back.”

Barkley and O’Neal quickly became targets of criticism online:

WARNING: Some of the social media posts below contain language that some readers might find offensive.

The opinions of Barkley and O’Neal stand in contrast to many players and coaches in the NBA, including Lakers star LeBron James.

“I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad!” he tweeted Wednesday. “We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted!

“I send my love to Breonna mother, family and friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!!”

James also told reporters he was upset at the grand jury’s decision.

“I know we lost a beautiful woman in Breonna,” he said, adding, “We want justice no matter how long it takes.”

Submit a Correction





Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
