Charles Barkley Takes Major Stand With Sophie Cunningham, Enes Kanter on Trans Players - 'It's in the Title: WNBA'

Before we get to the meat of this, let’s just get this out of the way: Professional athletes generally make terrible role models.

NBA legend Charles Barkley would likely agree with that sentiment wholeheartedly given in this famous commercial:

“I’m not a role model,” Barkley says in the legendary Nike commercial. “Just because I dunk a basketball doesn’t mean I should raise your kids.”

And Chuck is 100 percent correct, as much as the LeBron Jameses of the world may disagree.

But just because the Round Mound of Rebound isn’t a role model doesn’t mean he can’t share the occasional pearl of wisdom, like this:

WARNING: The following video contains language and descriptions of women that may offend some viewers.

Is Barkley right? Does the W in WNBA say it all? Yes No

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(Remember what he said about not being a role model?)

Jokes aside, Barkley does occasionally wade into much more serious issues than the waistlines of San Antonio women. And he would often tackle those topics regardless of whether he’s irking Democrats or Republicans.

So it should come as little surprise that when Sir Charles was asked about the ongoing transgender issue that has engulfed the WNBA, he offered his unvarnished takes on the matter.

According to the New York Post, Barkley appeared on a Monday podcast with CNN host Michael Smerconish. Naturally, the hot button topic of the WNBA was brought up, and Barkley did not mince words about the sideshow circus this entire situation was devolving into.

And the people that disappointed him the most out of this entire ordeal? The respective commissioners of the NBA and WNBA.

“I got nothing but love and respect for gay people and transgender people, but under no circumstances do I think men should play against women. Zero,” Barkley told Smerconish. “I’m disappointed in Adam Silver and Cathy [Engelbert], the commissioner.”

Barkley then criticized former NBA star Enes Freedom Kanter, who has declared for the WNBA Draft to challenge the league’s policies on self-proclaimed transgender players. Kanter made headlines when he recently appeared at a WNBA game before getting kicked out.

Barkley felt that Kanter’s actions were largely self-serving… but that Kanter was on to something.

“People are looking for attention now,” Barkley said. “But [Kanter] has a point though. Because Cathy and Adam haven’t said, ‘Hey, it’s in the title. WNBA. We’re not going to have transgender people in the WNBA, and we’re not going to discuss it again.’”

Barkley continued, “That’s what Adam and Cathy should have done two or three weeks ago before they turned it over to the internet and every fool, idiot, and jacka** to have an opinion on.”

“Adam should come out [and say], and Cathy, I like both of them a lot — ‘There’s no transgender people going to play in the WNBA. If you don’t like it, kick rocks. And we’re not going to discuss it anymore.’”

Look, Barkley’s right — on multiple levels. And even though he didn’t explicitly mention her, his sentiments back up those of Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who kicked an apparent hornet’s nest when she dared to say that males shouldn’t be in female sports.

This ongoing headache really shouldn’t have to be one. Not having men compete in women’s sports is an 80/20 issue in this country. It’s common sense. It’s an easy issue to get ahead of, much like Barkley suggested.

Silver and Engelbert haven’t just failed at this simple endeavor. They’ve poured gasoline on the situation with their negligence.

In fact, there’s a real case to be made that this isn’t even an 80/20 issue so much as it is a basic common sense question.

Do men belong in women’s sports?

If your answer is “No,” congratulations. You’re normal and have common sense, something which Charles Barkley would likely appreciate.

If your answer is “Yes,” it might be time to adopt Charles Barkley as your role model.

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