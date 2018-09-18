Charles Krauthammer’s Family Announces Posthumous Release of Project He Was Working on When He Died

Less than three months after his death, the family of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and political pundit Charles Krauthammer have announced the upcoming release of a book he had been writing when he became ill.

In a statement posted to his website on Tuesday, his family offered “their deepest thanks to all those who have shared their condolences and expressed such love, respect and admiration for Charles in the months since his death.”

That outpouring of kindness “has been a great comfort to the family,” the statement continued.

Additional consolation comes from the volumes of writing he left behind, including one final book.

“Charles Krauthammer is gone, but his legacy will live on,” the statement read. “His family, his friends and his colleagues are dedicated to preserving and advancing his irreplaceable contributions to the political life of the country he so fervently loved.”

His family went on to explain that he was “in the advanced stages of work on a new book” when complications from cancer made it impossible to continue.

At that time, he left the incomplete project to his son, Daniel, to finish.

“The Point of It All: A Lifetime of Great Loves and Endeavors” will be released soon, and is currently available for pre-order.

Information about the book and the rest of Krauthammer’s extensive body of work will remain accessible on his website.

The website will remain active along with his online presence on social media.

“The book, the website and the official social media pages will all be used to preserve Charles’ memory and to keep his words and thoughts alive for future generations,” the statement read.

In addition to maintaining “archives and information on Charles’ writings and commentary from a career that spanned four decades,” the site will also “serve for years to come as the authoritative portal to his life’s work and the causes he cared about most deeply.”

Krauthammer died from cancer in June at the age of 68.

The commentator announced his terminal diagnosis just days before he died.

“I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months,” he wrote. “I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me.”

Describing the cancer as “aggressive and spreading rapidly,” Krauthammer wrote that his “fight is over” but that he would “leave this life with no regrets.”

