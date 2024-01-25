Charles Payne Explodes on Liberal Fox News Co-Host in Epic Takedown of Biden

The left loves to criticize former President Donald Trump for his unfiltered and politically incorrect speech, especially when referring to his political opponents.

Trump’s unorthodox language, which often goes against traditional standards of political and presidential discourse, is continually portrayed as offensive, narcissistic and even dangerous by the liberal media.

Because, for the left, words are violence while actual danger — such as the rising threat of the open border — is not.

But Charles Payne, host of Fox Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne,” put it all into perspective in fiery comments during Fox News’ coverage of the New Hampshire primaries on Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s narcissism,” Payne said, referring to Trump’s style. “I think it’s — you’ve lived in New York long enough, you know, maybe it’s a New York thing — someone punches you, you punch them back harder. That’s the way I grew up in Harlem.”

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov — a Democratic strategist and fierce Trump critic — cut in to say, “Not if the country’s at stake, right?”

“He became president of the United States with that same personality,” Payne responded.

He proceeded to destroy the left’s narrative about Trump’s language, pointing out that it is really Biden who demeans and denigrates half of the population of the country.

“Listen, I think it’s worse with Biden calling MAGA,” Payne said.

“Biden’s anger and hatred and vitriol for MAGA is far more, worse than President Trump’s individual battles with someone who crosses him,” he said. “That is something that is really detrimental to this country — that the president of the United States despises half of the United States.”

Payne went on to talk about the “articles after articles” that came up when he Googled “Biden hates MAGA.”

“The bottom line is he says it,” he told Tarlov, who attempted to interject that the articles might have been written by those opposing Biden. “He has vitriol for them and so has MSNBC and so does CNN and so does The New York Times. They have vitriol for half of the nation.

“They don’t look at them like fellow Americans, and it’s unfortunate. They try to paint them as racist. All the things that they do to their fellow Americans who simply want a safe home, a safe community for their children and prosperity.

“They want the same thing! But they demean them all the time.”

Dammmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Charles 😎👀@cvpayne If you don’t watch anything else tonight, watch this. He’s 💯 pic.twitter.com/9ekdSrQxFG — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) January 24, 2024

“That’s why I think what [Dean] Phillips was so intriguing,” Payne said, “because he went to a rally to find out for himself and guess what? ‘Golly! These are some pretty cool people! They’re just like us!'”

Host Bret Baier had kicked off the discussion when he said Phillips — a Minnesota congressman and longshot Democratic presidential candidate — had acknowledged that members of his party “demean MAGA voters.”

On Tuesday, Phillips told a CNN host point blank that the Democratic Party is “delusional.”

He revealed that he had gone to a Trump rally recently for the first time and “met probably 50 Trump people waiting in line — every single one of them thoughtful, hospitable, friendly — all of them so frustrated that they feel nobody’s listening to them but Donald Trump.”

Payne’s frustration with the Democrats’ inability to see Trump supporters as anything but racist bigots struck a chord with many on social media.

I loved every second of @cvpayne in this clip! I had to watch it again! I felt like Charles Payne was speaking for me! — sherrydevillier (@sherrydevillie2) January 24, 2024

Finally someone at FOX has gotten @JessicaTarlov to shut up. pic.twitter.com/wsqQHcVWuh — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 24, 2024

Charles Payne just nailed it on the head with this. He is 💯 percent right. Watch this video if you do nothing else tonight. 🎯 — 🇺🇲BigTn(Jeremiah)🇺🇲 (@BigTNJones85) January 24, 2024

It’s about time someone pointed that out with the passion it deserves. ❤️ — Darryn Appleton (@DrTeslaFSD) January 24, 2024

Payne’s words were the heart cry of the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump and feel ostracized by the media and are labeled racists and bigots simply because they choose to live their lives according to their beliefs.

The left has turned the phrase “Make America Great Again” into an abusive slur and those who espouse it into pariahs to be shunned.

It’s no wonder that the country is more polarized now than it has ever been — it’s the way the left wants to keep it.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.