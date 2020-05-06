Country music legend Charlie Daniels sent state governors a stark message, warning that much of the nation is fed up with the way things are being handled.

Daniels took to Twitter Saturday to make his declaration.

“You hard headed, politically motivated governors better watch it,” Daniels wrote, “America is steaming and the safety valve is just about to blow and a bunch of hot stuff is fixing to escape under extreme pressure.”

You hard headed, politically motivated governors better watch it America is steaming and the safety valve is just about to blow and a bunch of hot stuff is fixing to escape under extreme pressure — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, the musician railed against bailouts.

“Why should every taxpayer in America pay for the incompetence of Governors who have proven they can’t run a state,” Daniels asked.

The comments came as many Americans struggle to get back to something resembling a normal life.

With restrictive lockdowns of communities and economies, many without coveted “essential” jobs find themselves with no work and no income, save for the government dole.

Daniels previously targeted officials abusing the crisis to fleece taxpayers.

Calling out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the musician highlighted the multimillion-dollar bailout handed to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“Ms Pelosi do you know how many desperate veterans that twenty five million dollars you gave the Kennedy Center could have given a reason for living,” Daniels wrote last month. “My guess is you just don’t give a damn.”

Daniels’ warnings of an America nearing the breaking point were issued as citizens and officials are trying to discover exactly how far the government’s authority goes.

In Texas, a defiant salon owner sparked demonstrations and protests after deciding to open her business against state orders.

Shelley Luther was thrown in jail for her “crime,” but an intercession by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott could soon see the small business owner walking free.

Not all governors are siding with their unhappy residents, however.

If any state leader should be heeding the advice of Charlie Daniels, it’s Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Residents of Michigan, as well as the state’s legislature, have made their views on Whitmer’s excessive lockdown orders clear. Armed protests and votes condemning the governor’s actions underscore wide dissatisfaction.

While some governors fail to see the dangers of continuing lockdowns and other community restrictions, it seems that with the help of ordinary citizens and stars like Charlie Daniels, the tide is turning against authoritarianism in America.

