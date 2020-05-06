SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Charlie Daniels Sends Message to 'Hard Headed, Politically Motivated Governors'

×
By Jared Harris
Published May 6, 2020 at 4:01pm
Print

Country music legend Charlie Daniels sent state governors a stark message, warning that much of the nation is fed up with the way things are being handled.

Daniels took to Twitter Saturday to make his declaration.

“You hard headed, politically motivated governors better watch it,” Daniels wrote, “America is steaming and the safety valve is just about to blow and a bunch of hot stuff is fixing to escape under extreme pressure.”

TRENDING: Mainstream Media Pushes Masks, Ignores Possible Consequences

Earlier in the day, the musician railed against bailouts.

“Why should every taxpayer in America pay for the incompetence of Governors who have proven they can’t run a state,” Daniels asked.

Do you agree with Daniels?

The comments came as many Americans struggle to get back to something resembling a normal life.

With restrictive lockdowns of communities and economies, many without coveted “essential” jobs find themselves with no work and no income, save for the government dole.

Daniels previously targeted officials abusing the crisis to fleece taxpayers.

Calling out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the musician highlighted the multimillion-dollar bailout handed to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“Ms Pelosi do you know how many desperate veterans that twenty five million dollars you gave the Kennedy Center could have given a reason for living,” Daniels wrote last month. “My guess is you just don’t give a damn.”

RELATED: Country Legend Charlie Daniels Absolutely Savages Out-of-Touch Pelosi - 'You Just Don't Give a Damn'

Daniels’ warnings of an America nearing the breaking point were issued as citizens and officials are trying to discover exactly how far the government’s authority goes.

In Texas, a defiant salon owner sparked demonstrations and protests after deciding to open her business against state orders.

Shelley Luther was thrown in jail for her “crime,” but an intercession by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott could soon see the small business owner walking free.

Not all governors are siding with their unhappy residents, however.

If any state leader should be heeding the advice of Charlie Daniels, it’s Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Residents of Michigan, as well as the state’s legislature, have made their views on Whitmer’s excessive lockdown orders clear. Armed protests and votes condemning the governor’s actions underscore wide dissatisfaction.

While some governors fail to see the dangers of continuing lockdowns and other community restrictions, it seems that with the help of ordinary citizens and stars like Charlie Daniels, the tide is turning against authoritarianism in America.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







US Navy Reminds World It's Still the Undisputed King of the Ocean
Charlie Daniels Sends Message to 'Hard Headed, Politically Motivated Governors'
Sheriff Dept. Uses Ambush-Protected Troop Carrier, Combat Gear to Bust up Lockdown Protest
Texas Governor Goes After Judge Who Locked Up Salon Owner: 'Excessive Action'
As World Turns on China, Trump Doubles Down on Alliance with Its Mortal Enemy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×