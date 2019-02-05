Charlie Daniels Slams ‘Satanically Inspired’ NY Abortion Law, ‘Every Bit As Evil’ As Holocaust

Country music legend Charlie Daniels compared New York state’s new abortion law to the Holocaust, writing it is “every bit as satanically inspired.”

In a new Op-Ed for CNSNews, Daniels recounted, “There were six million Jews murdered by the Nazis, in gas chambers, mass shootings and any other kind of monstrous methods of death these demonic animals could come up with. Horrible right? Could never happen in the United States of America, right? … Wrong.”

“Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York signed into law a bill that is every bit as evil, and just as satanically inspired, as Hitler’s Final Solution,” Daniels continued. “It’s a bill that allows abortion up to the time the child comes through the birth canal.”

He further explained that the newly-passed legislation, known at the “Reproductive Health Act,” also took away legal protections for the unborn child in instances not involving abortion, providing that deaths of babies in the womb will no longer be classified as homicide.

The bill “repealed that language so that deliberately causing the death of a child whose mother never even considered abortion is no crime at all,” the Liberty Counsel reported.

Pro-life advocates have long pointed to the inconsistency in the legal treatment of the unborn child in cases involving violence against the pregnant mother leading to the baby’s death versus when the mother chooses to have an abortion.

In the first case, the perpetrator can be found guilty of murder, whereas in the second instance the U.S. Supreme Court has defined abortion as a constitutional right. In other words, the unborn child’s rights are entirely dependent on the mother’s frame of mind.

In his Op-Ed, Daniels also highlighted how close Virginia came to joining New York in allowing abortion up to the time of birth, with the legislation narrowly being defeated by Republicans.

The state’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, a former pediatric neurologist, advocated for the bill.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen, he told WTOP during a radio interview last week. “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Daniels observed, “So, a living breathing human being, alive and living on its own outside the womb could be legally murdered, if the mother wishes.”

The singer noted former Philadelphia abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell is “currently serving three life sentences in Pennsylvania for killing babies that survived the abortion process.”

Presumably, if the proposed Virginia law would have passed, he would be guilty of no crime at all in that state, Daniels argued.

He said the fallacy of referring to the unborn child as “blob of flesh” has long since fallen to modern technology showing the baby’s development in the womb.

“Now it’s infanticide, plain, and simple, and it’s an evil, wicked, and ungodly service to the prince of darkness, innocence sacrificed on the altar of sexual convenience and political expediency,” he wrote.

Daniels concluded writing regardless of what laws are passed on earth, those who support the deaths of unborn children will face another judge when they leave this life.

“He is waiting behind the final veil at the end of the road we must all walk, where we will all appear and give account for the things we have done while on this earth, and we will all stand there, with no place to hide, where the verdicts are final and eternal. And there is no appeal.”

