White privilege, systemic racism and similar ill-conceived theories are dominating the American zeitgeist of today.

Much of this is thanks to Black Lives Matter, a neo-Marxist political organization with the stated aim of fighting institutional racism, which it claims has remained prevalent in American society to this day.

As the BLM movement continues to gain steam, an increasing number of Christian leaders and churches are fully embracing its ideas despite their incompatibility with Christian values.

Evangelical Christian Charlie Kirk spoke with The Western Journal about how American churches are abandoning Christian values in favor of preaching about BLM and leftist principles.

Kirk is the founder of Turning Point USA and co-founder of the Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty, an organization that “exists to uphold the Christian faith and defend America’s Constitution.”

“First of all, it’s poor theology to group people based on their immutable characteristics. Anti-biblical,” Kirk told The Western Journal. “The Bible is different than any religious text prior to it because it used every person as a sovereign-made individual in the image of God, a singular unit that has to have a relationship with Jesus Christ.

“Your parents can’t save you for you. Right? And so therefore, judging people based on their skin color or grouping them into buckets based on their skin color is anti-Christian by definition.”

Kirk then went on to argue that the very concept of white privilege is “statistically untrue” and a “racist, false lie.” In fact, he said, the real privilege is to be born with two parents.

“The best piece of evidence I have to prove it is a white child raised by a single mother is less likely to succeed than a black child raised by a mother and a father. There is two-parent privilege without a doubt. There is good choice privilege. There is strong family privilege. But there is not privilege based on the melanin content in your skin,” Kirk explained.

The political commentator went on to list off a number of ideas the Black Lives Matter movement stands for, including abolishing the police, abolishing prisons and disrupting the “Western-prescribed nuclear family.” The latter is stated as a BLM goal on the “What We Believe” page on its website.

“Also, certain Black Lives Matter activism events, as profiled by Tucker Carlson, have been for the legalization of sex work. Where does this really harmonize with Christians? I’m failing to see how any of that is within the teachings of the Bible,” Kirk told The Western Journal.

“And so the biggest disappointment and the biggest crisis in America is happening in our churches — mostly because of weak pastors, because of congregants that are confused, because pastors are either on the opposition team or they don’t have a backbone to speak for truth. …

“There are good ones out there. But generally you have these megachurch social media pastors that are doing unbelievable damage to the country and the kingdom.”

Kirk’s criticisms of such Christian leaders are not unwarranted. Many of them are, in fact, incorporating the myth of systemic racism and the idea of “white privilege” into their teachings.

Atlanta megachurch pastor Louie Giglio received a harsh backlash for saying during a June 14 panel, “But we miss the blessing of slavery, that it actually built up the framework for the world that white people live in,” according to The Washington Post.

The pastor later clarified his comments, nevertheless confirming his belief in the concept of white privilege.

@spulliam not seeking to refer to slavery as blessing-but that we are privileged because of the curse of slavery. In calling it a privilege/benefit/blessing— word choice wasn’t great. Trying to help us see society is built on the dehumanization of others. My apology, I failed. — Louie Giglio (@louiegiglio) June 16, 2020

Additionally, Christianity Today, a Christian magazine that has had its fair share of political controversy, came out with an article on Thursday affirming that “those who are born white experience institutional benefits not available to those of other ethnicities.”

These ideologies are starting to make their way into smaller, more localized churches as well.

The Gazette of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, reported Sunday that the local New City Church is hosting classes for pastors and ministry leaders to learn about the Black Lives Matter movement and how “white churches” are “perpetuating racism.”

As we continue to see examples of American churches teaching their congregants to judge individuals by the color of their skin, one question is becoming increasingly relevant — what would Jesus Christ have to say about all of this?

Christians have a responsibility to listen empathically and preach the Gospel. The highest identity a person can possess is an identity not based on his or her color, class or education but on his or her identity in Christ. Only that transforms.

Many churches today are addicted to relevance and being a part of the cultural movement. It’s important that they stay culturally sensitive but not culturally driven.

When the latter happens, the gospel and its truly transformative identity are lost.

“For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus,” Galatians 3:27-28 reads.

