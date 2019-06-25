Charlie Kirk: Here Is What a Democrat America Has in Store for You

The Democrats are being surprisingly candid about exactly how they plan to unmake America and derail our current progress if voters hand them the keys to power in 2020, allowing us to form a fairly clear picture of their vision for America.

It isn’t pretty.

The most predictable and unavoidable product of their radical policy aspirations will be a devastating economic plunge, complete with a new era of mass unemployment, struggling and bankrupted businesses, rising poverty, and the expansion of the welfare state — all by design.

If the Democrats win control of the White House in 2020, scrapping President Trump’s tax cuts would be their first priority, as several leading Democrat presidential candidates have already made explicitly clear.

“[T]he fact of the matter is, there is plenty, plenty of money to go around,” Former Vice President Joe Biden said during a recent political event. “The first thing I would do as president is eliminate the president’s tax cut.”

Americans saved an average of $1,400 on their federal taxes in 2018, and families with children received an even bigger tax cut from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Are you ready to say goodbye to that money in 2021?

According to a study released earlier this year, roughly 60 percent of Americans don’t even have enough savings to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, yet the Democrats want those very people to cough up an extra $1,400 every year, if not more.

The Democrats don’t particularly care how that their vindictiveness might affect ordinary Americans — their sole objective is to erase President Trump’s legacy, and economic prosperity has been the defining feature of his entire presidency.

The Democrat-induced downturn won’t happen overnight, but it will begin to take root quickly, and the economic pain will grow inexorably worse with each new job-killing policy they introduce.

After the Democrats repeal the tax cuts, they will most likely shift their attention to imposing onerous new regulations on virtually every aspect of American life, strangling the private sector with costly mandates and trampling individual liberties with rules designed to manipulate people’s behavior.

They will reinstate the Obama regulatory regime that Trump has erased and work toward building an even more Byzantine network of complex regulatory burdens for businesses large and small.

By that point, you will have noticed that your close friends and loved ones have started losing their jobs. That will be the first sign of genuine economic trouble. The next warning will come over the ensuing months, as laid-off workers confront the reality that they aren’t going to be able to find new jobs because there aren’t any positions available.

Soon, you’ll also start noticing other frightening changes taking place in your community. As the Democrats implement their open-borders immigration policies, for instance, drug-related crime will increase exponentially. Without even the pretense of border security to deter them, MS-13 gangsters will terrorize American communities with impunity and the drug cartels will be able to dramatically increase their supply of illicit narcotics at the same time that our country is trying to counter the opioid crisis.

If you think this is an exaggeration, think again.

In 2017, the Mexican government estimated that the cartels send $64 billion worth of illegal drugs into the U.S. every year — a figure that doesn’t even include the profits they make from cross-border human trafficking. If they’re able to get such a vast quantity of drugs across the border when the government is actively trying to stop them, imagine what they could get away with if a Democrat president suddenly stopped enforcing our immigration laws.

The Democrats won’t be satisfied with merely dismantling Trump’s economic and immigration policies, though. They’ll be equally determined to enact their own radical agenda, much of which might as well have been deliberately engineered to further erode our prosperity.

Take the so-called Green New Deal, for instance. A product of the resurgent socialist wing of the Democratic Party, the proposal calls for fundamentally transforming the U.S. economy in ways that would make everyone poorer, both financially and with respect to their quality of life.

Experts estimate that the program would cost an astonishing $93 trillion — or roughly $600,000 per American household.

Do you have $600,000 to spend on relieving liberal anxiety? I didn’t think so.

In far less time than you might think, the Democrats will transform our country into something completely unrecognizable. Jobs will be scarce, taxes will be unbearable and dangerous criminals will come and go across our borders as they please.

Instead of the free and prosperous country we’ve enjoyed and Trump has revived, our children will inherit a future of social engineering and unpayable debt courtesy of the utopian projects of liberal radicals.

This is what our country will look like if the Democrats are allowed to enact their extremist agenda after 2020.

That’s why this next election will prove to be the most important one of our lifetimes.

Charlie Kirk is the founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, an advocacy group for young conservatives.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

