How Charlie Kirk Inspired 'The Five' Panelists to Start a Morning Bible Study

When Charlie Kirk was murdered in September, his death sparked something of a religious awakening among Americans.

That awakening has apparently extended to multiple hosts of “The Five,” the flagship panel show on Fox News.

When Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Turning Point USA founder, was a guest on the show Tuesday, Jesse Watters revealed that he, Harold Ford Jr., and Greg Gutfeld now read Bible passages in the mornings and text each other about their insights.

“Harold, Jesse, and Greg are in a Bible study group together, because of Charlie Kirk,” Watters said, referring to himself in the third person, per a report from Mediaite.

Kirk was clearly moved after hearing yet another story of her husband bringing people closer toward the God of the Bible.

“Are they really?” Kirk replied. “Okay, that is really cool.”

Watters explained, “Every morning we wake up and we read a passage, and then we text about it.”

They started the Bible study “because of Charlie.”

Kirk noted that her husband likewise made a habit of reading the Bible in the mornings and encouraging others with various passages.

“Charlie, every single day on the way into work, would text people Bible verses,” Kirk told the panel.

“And he just wanted to remind people this is what it’s all about. It’s about, your life here is so short. So are you going to use your short time here on earth to make this place better or worse?”

Watters and Gutfeld were raised Roman Catholic, according to Mediaite.

Charlie Kirk was a devoted evangelical Protestant.

The nation has seen countless stories of the death of Kirk moving others to attend church or read the Bible for the first time, or for the first time in a while.

His funeral service in late September was one of the most widely watched presentations of the gospel in human history, drawing some 100 million viewers.

