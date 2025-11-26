Charlie Kirk Had Mark Kelly Figured Out 9 Months Ago and Begged People to Pay Attention - See the Proof for Yourself

Every stroll down memory lane comes with a price, for it reminds us of the good things we have lost.

In this case, the loss was incalculable, but the reminder should prove salutary.

On March 27, five months and 14 days before his assassination, conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk posted on the social media platform X a clip of an interview in which X owner Elon Musk explained why he regarded Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona as a “traitor.”

The interview occurred near the dawn of President Donald Trump’s second administration. In those halcyon days, Musk still headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His very public and deeply unsettling fued with Trump lay several months in the future.

The two have since reconciled.

In those early days, too, the Trump administration took a hard line with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy. Trump and Vice President JD Vance, in fact, publicly chastised Zelenskyy for his presumptuous attitude toward U.S. assistance in Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Meanwhile, Kelly and other warmongers in the Senate continued to push for massive U.S. aid to Ukraine. Kelly, in fact, even took to X to explain why, in his view, America must “stand with Ukraine.” That left Musk outraged.

At the beginning of the clip, Fox News’ Bret Baier, who conducted the interview, reminded Musk of his then-recent characterization of Kelly as a “traitor” and then asked, “Why do that?” To his credit, Musk did not equivocate.

“Well, I think somebody should care about the interests of the United States above the interests of another country,” Musk replied. “And if they don’t they’re a traitor.”

Millions of Trump supporters undoubtedly applauded in unison.

Baier, however, had to play the role of scold. He reminded Musk of Kelly’s status as a “decorated veteran, a former astronaut, a sitting U.S. senator.”

Then came the part of the interview that left Kirk most impressed.

“Elon Musk becomes deeply moved, and deadly serious, when Bret Baier asks him why he called Sen. Mark Kelly a ‘Traitor’ for pushing to send more US aid and weapons to Ukraine. Watch every second of his response,” Kirk wrote on X.

First, Musk dismantled the idea that Kelly could hide behind his credentials.

“That doesn’t mean it’s OK for him to put the interests of another country above America,” Musk replied.

Baier reminded Musk that some Republicans share Kelly’s view. The interviewer then asked how Musk sees the Ukraine-Russia War coming to a conclusion.

Musk predicted a “negotiated peace,” but he went further.

“We should have empathy for the thousands of people that are dying every day in trenches,” Musk continued. “For no movement in the lines. The borders remain the same. For the past two years thousands of people have died every week for nothing. For what?”

Musk did indeed look “deeply moved” and “deadly serious” as he turned his attention back to Kelly and his ilk.

“I take great offense at those who put the appearance of goodness over the reality of it, those who virtue signal and say ‘We can’t give in to Russia’ but have no solution to stopping thousands of kids dying every day,” Musk added. “They just want that to continue forever.”

“I have contempt for such people and I want to make that clear,” he concluded. “Because they’re virtue signaling and their lack of a solution means that kids don’t have a father. It means that parents lost a son. For what? Nothing.”

Elon Musk becomes deeply moved, and deadly serious, when Bret Baier asks him why he called Sen. Mark Kelly a “Traitor” for pushing to send more US aid and weapons to Ukraine. Watch every second of his response. “We should have empathy for the thousands of people dying everyday… pic.twitter.com/FP3rZSFDzL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 27, 2025

Musk’s comments and Kirk’s post assumed fresh relevance last week when Kelly joined five other elected Democrats in urging intelligence professionals and military service members to disobey what those Democrats called “illegal” orders from Trump.

Of course, the Seditious Six cited no such specific orders. Clearly, therefore, they had one objective: plant seeds of doubt in the ranks of the military so as to undermine the president’s legitimacy.

Meanwhile, Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have taken Kelly’s likely sedition seriously.

Thus, while he might have had different reasons, it turns out that Musk took Kelly’s measure and found him a disgusting traitor. In light of recent developments, who could argue?

Of course, listening to Musk and reading Kirk’s words from March can be a melancholy exercise.

With Musk, at least, a full-fledged return to Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement remains a possibility, though MAGA will likely have to recover its “America First” orientation before that happens.

Kirk’s permanent loss, however, feels more cataclysmic by the day. Thank goodness, for our sake, that he left behind so much wisdom.

