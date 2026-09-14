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Charlie Kirk Memorial Smeared With Red Paint, Sign Defaced as TPUSA Vows to Work With Authorities to Find Vandals

 By Jack Davis  September 14, 2026 at 4:06am
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They smeared him in life. They smeared him in death.

But they will not stop Charlie Kirk’s message from resonating across America.

Turning Point USA sent that message after those unable to deal rationally with the renewed support for Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025, turned to vandalism.

Phoenix police said Sunday that a sign outside Turning Point USA’s Phoenix headquarters was vandalized and red paint was splashed on a statue of Kirk, the group’s founder, according to The Hill.

“We will restore the statue and replace the signs, but we are also reviewing the footage of the incident and are working with law enforcement to identify who did this and hold them accountable,” Turning Point posted on X.

“But vandalism like this is not funny, it’s diabolical. The incident happened in the middle of the night because evil never sleeps,” the post said.

“Beyond spray painting on the neck and face, they made the intentional decision to cross out the name of Jesus on a nearby sign,” the post said.

Fox News noted that the sign reads, “Jesus defeated death so you can live.”

The post closed with a message that told the first Christians never to crave acceptance from those who hated Christ: “’If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first.’ John 15:18.”

Erika Kirk also said that vandals and hatred will not deter her from carrying out the mission her late husband could not complete.

“Charlie once said we should be building two statues for every statue that they tear down. His instinct was always to build, not to destroy,” she posted on X.

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“They thought a bullet would silence my husband’s voice but it only made it louder. They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it will only spread it further,” she wrote.

“Every attempt to tear down what Charlie built makes us root deeper and work even harder,” she wrote.

“And if you think crossing out the name of Jesus Christ will silence Christians, history has already proved you wrong. We know what it costs to stand firm for Christ and we will stand anyway,” she wrote.

Can you recall a time conservatives did something like this to a law abiding leftist hero?

“God will not be mocked. We’ll put His name right back where it belongs, clean up the mess, restore Charlie’s statue, and keep building. We will never give up and never surrender,” she wrote.

Turning Point USA Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer noted on X that there was no amount of paint, just as there no amount of hate, stronger that Turning Point volunteers

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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