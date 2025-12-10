Charlie Kirk's New Book Rockets to Top of Bestseller List on Day 1 - Publisher Scrambles to Print More Copies

Charlie Kirk’s new book has become such a popular title that on its publication day, hardcover editions had sold out after the book rocketed to the top spot on Amazon’s list of bestsellers.

“Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” appeared Tuesday and hit the top of the Amazon Top 100 bestseller list before being listed as temporarily out of stock, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The book was still available through other sellers.

Winning Team Publishing printed 200,000 copies and will be printing more, a representative of the company said, indicating that about 60,000 copies were sold on Amazon alone.

🚨 JUST IN: Mrs. Erika Kirk says she hasn’t been able to FINISH Charlie’s last book “For me, this is the first I’m reading my husband’s LAST and final book. When you finish that, that’s the last ‘first’ time you read it.” “I feel as though Charlie wrote this book for me.”… pic.twitter.com/hqfMZcGOGD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2025

“We are humbled by the overwhelming interest. Charlie continues to have an unprecedented impact, and we look forward to ensuring this book is widely available,” the representative said.

Shannon DeVito, senior director of books at Barnes & Noble, said the chain sold “a ton” of Kirk’s book and is ordering more.

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. The book was completed before his death.

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that the book is an important read.

“One month before a monster took him away from us, the Great Charlie Kirk finished his final Book, ‘Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.’ As Charlie often said, ‘If I’m to be known for anything, I want to be known for being courageous for my Faith,’” Trump wrote.

“Charlie cared deeply about God and Country and, in this powerful book, his Wisdom, Courage, and Conviction inspires us all to turn to God for guidance against the Evil in this World, which we too can overcome, SO HELP US GOD. Get your copy today at 45books.com, or anywhere books are sold!” Trump wrote.

Charlie Kirk finished his latest book over the summer. “Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” comes out next month.@MrsErikaKirk read a passage from it, and a related part from one of his journals, during her interview with @MegynKelly.… pic.twitter.com/41QGyhKP95 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 25, 2025

“We’ve been conditioned to believe that our worth is tied to our availability, our output, our visibility. But Sabbath teaches us that your value is not measured by your responsiveness or productivity. It’s measured by your belonging — your rootedness in God’s love,” Charlie Kirk wrote in an excerpt published on nationalconservatism.

“When you power down your phone, you’re not ‘missing out.’ You’re entering a different kind of time, what the rabbis call ‘sacred time,’” Kirk wrote.

Charlie Kirk’s new book – STOP, in the Name of God – is out today. The left wanted to silence @charliekirk11, but we will ensure his legacy lives on forever! Pre-order now at https://t.co/ksJW9uFZES pic.twitter.com/bD6YlP4S8d — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 10, 2025

“Don’t be afraid to turn off your phone. You’re not falling behind — you’re catching up to what matters most. The people in front of you. The presence of God. The peace you’ve been craving,” he wrote.

“Let the Sabbath be your weekly rebellion. Let it be the time when the world’s demands go silent, and the eternal voice becomes audible again,” he wrote.

