Share
News

Charlie Kirk's Pastor Speaks at Memorial Service After Bagpipes and Worship Music

 By Michael Austin  September 21, 2025 at 11:28am
Share

Charlie Kirk’s pastor Rob McCoy is the first to speaker to take the stage at the late-conservative activist’s memorial service.

Before McCoy took the stage, the memorial kicked off with a bagpipe performance of “Amazing Grace,” followed by Grammy-winning Christian singer Chris Tomlin performing worship music.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Donor Rebecca Dunn Next to Speak, Telling Personal Stories of Charlie' Ambition
Charlie Kirk's Pastor Speaks at Memorial Service After Bagpipes and Worship Music
Breaking: Kimmel Booted from Air Over Kirk Comments, ABC to 'Replace the Show with Other Programming'
Bronx Baby Dies After Mother's Boyfriend Allegedly Bashed In Her Skull
California Criminals Rob and Attack 88-Year-Old Store Owner
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation