Charlie Kirk's Private Letter to Netanyahu Leaks, Contradicts Outrageous Claims Israel Was Behind Murder

Since the Sept. 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk, allegedly by pro-trans activist Tyler Robinson, the theories about his shooting have run rampant.

Some theories have even become outright attempts to broadly smear Jews, and many of these came from the right.

In the immediate aftermath of the 31-year-old’s political murder, shock and anger consumed many of us who loved Charlie and his message.

That desire to find his killer or killers and enact justice was something shared by people whose lives have been influenced by Turning Point USA.

But within days, online opportunists desperate for clicks began promoting their own theories.

A healthy skepticism toward government is always appropriate and necessary for a free society.

But the loudest voices online quickly landed on a suspect. Their accusations are reprehensible — as any one who spends time on social media can attest.

Jews, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were named as Kirk’s killers.

The claims ranged from absurd to outright anti-Semitic.

Should this be the final say on Kirk's feeling towards Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 83% (140 Votes) No: 17% (29 Votes)

Some said Mossad used a silent bullet to kill Kirk. Others accused Jewish bankers of a revenge plot.

Another theory alleged AIPAC sent assassins disguised as protesters.

Others have claimed a Zionist drone sniper carried out the hit.

One even alleged a Mossad “mic bomb” detonated through his shirt microphone.

And at the center of it all, Netanyahu himself stood accused of planning the murder in a plot to prevent Kirk from weaponizing young people against his country.

None of the theories appears to be based in reality.

Four months before his death, Kirk wrote Netanyahu a private seven-page letter obtained by The New York Post.

The letter, dated May 2, proves Kirk was a thoughtful proponent of Israel’s existence.

Kirk wrote, “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, One of my greatest joys as a Christian is advocating for Israel and forming alliances with Jews in the fight to protect Judeo-Christian civilization.”

He continued, “Most recently, I am proud to have taken over Ambassador Huckabee’s show on TBN where we continually support Israel and the Jewish people.”

Kirk added, “Everything written here is from a place of deep love for Israel and the Jewish people.”

He told Netanyahu, “I think it’s important to be brutally honest with those you love. In my opinion, Israel is losing the information war and needs a ‘communications intervention.’”

Throughout the letter, Kirk offered unsolicited strategic advice on how Israel could win over young Americans and combat anti-Israel propaganda.

He concluded, “The Holy Land is so important to my life, and it pains me to see support for Israel slip away.”

Who writes such a detailed, passionate letter if not someone with deep affection for Israel?

The reality is obvious.

As police allege, Robinson had the weapon, the motive, and is now in jail for the crime. Sometimes the most obvious answer to a question is right there in front of you.

We should always question government, but it is a stain on Kirk’s legacy when anti-Semitic zealots and grifters use his name for their own gain.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.