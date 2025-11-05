Charlie Kirk's Warning About Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral in the Wake of His Win

Older conservatives who still cling to Cold War-era dogmas cannot fathom the magnitude of Charlie Kirk’s loss.

In the wake of socialist Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s victory in Tuesday’s New York City mayoral election, those conservatives would do well to take the advice of both Kirk and another young Christian martyr: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On July 21 — less than two months before his assassination — Kirk delivered MLK-like advice during a lengthy and wide-ranging conversation with fellow conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. That advice has gone viral in the hours since Mamdani’s election.

“If we don’t improve the economic condition of young Americans, Mamdani and the destructive ideas he espouses will continue to spread,” Kirk wrote in a brilliant post accompanying a video of his nearly two-hour conversation with Carlson.

Then, Kirk highlighted the conservative-populist message that got President Donald Trump elected in 2024.

“When young people have faith in their own economic future, when they own homes, and when they get married and have children, they have a stake in the country. They have skin in the game. Perpetually single, childless renters are easier to radicalize by those who want to destroy Western Civilization,” Kirk added.

Finally, Kirk proposed a breathtaking solution.

“We need a moon shot, Manhattan Project-style. 10 million new homes in 3 years; 20 million deportations and self-deportations; Reform and reduce legal immigration,” he wrote.

If we don’t improve the economic condition of young Americans, Mamdani and the destructive ideas he espouses will continue to spread. When young people have faith in their own economic future, when they own homes, and when they get married and have children, they have a stake in… https://t.co/vJDmaZv4oC — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 21, 2025

Are Republicans to blame for Mamdani's victory? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 32% (476 Votes) No: 68% (992 Votes)

After Mamdani’s victory, the general sentiment among Trump supporters on X is that Kirk, as usual, was right.

“If we don’t improve the economic condition of young Americans, Mamdani and the destructive ideas he espouses will continue to spread” – Charlie Kirk — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2025

Charlie warned you, NYC. You didn’t listen. Now your city will descend further into a crime-ridden hellscape and degenerate cesspool. Here’s every warning Charlie Kirk gave about Zohran Mamdani: (THREAD 🧵) https://t.co/oreOfKIkIr — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) November 5, 2025

Indeed, Democratic victories across the board had Trump supporters bemoaning Republicans’ hyper-focus on foreign policy.

“Trump spent all year on the Middle East, his big donors loved this, the voters did not. Virginia is going to be under a Democrat super majority now. Keep listening to Mark Levin, Mr President, and you’ll be back to impeachment trials in 2026,” filmmaker Mike Cernovich wrote.

Trump spent all year on the Middle East, his big donors loved this, the voters did not. Virginia is going to be under a Democrat super majority now. Keep listening to Mark Levin, Mr President, and you’ll be back to impeachment trials in 2026. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 5, 2025

A president, of course, may walk and chew gum at the same time by bringing both peace and affordability.

Nonetheless, Trump’s Make America Great Again movement will fail in the end if the president listens to advice from Republicans who assume that mere Cold War-era platitudes about the evils of communism and the virtues of capitalism should suffice to sooth the righteous outrage of younger voters denied the American dream.

Instead, Republicans should take their cue from the late Dr. King.

In 1962, King delivered a mostly forgotten sermon, “Can a Christian Be a Communist?”

The answer, of course, was no. But King went beyond that obvious fact by urging Christians to address the problems that attract people to communism’s lies.

“Indeed, it may be that communism is a necessary corrective for a Christianity that has been all too passive and a democracy that has been all too inert,” King declared.

Moments later, in King’s classic preaching style, the sermon reached a crescendo.

“Oh, I tell you this morning, and I believe in immortality. I believe in it firmly and absolutely. But I’m tired of people telling me about the hereafter and they don’t tell me about the here. You can’t say hereafter without saying here. It’s all right to talk about silver slippers in a symbolic sense over in heaven, but give me some shoes to wear down here. It’s all right to talk about long white robes over yonder, but give me some clothes to wear down here,” King thundered amid cries of cries of “Yeah!” “Yes, sir!” “Amen!” and “Preach it, brother!” from the congregation. [graf 28]

In short, Christians already have the answer to the Mamdani threat. King reminded us of it. So did Kirk, who understood the younger generation better than anyone in America.

Trump, too, knows that answer. After all, he built MAGA on it.

Will Republicans learn before it’s too late?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.