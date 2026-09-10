It’s hard to imagine we have arrived at the anniversary of the assassination of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk.

Sept. 10, 2025, saw his life tragically and brutally cut short on the campus of Utah Valley University. It almost did not seem real to see a young 31-year-old man — patriotic, articulate, and most importantly, faithful to Jesus Christ — shot dead on what should have just been another day.

Through his work with TPUSA, Kirk became one of the strongest voices for conservatism in one of the least likely places you would find it — the college campus. Through simply talking, he helped young people across the country realize we must boldly stand up for God and country.

Although some may think the journey is finished with Kirk’s death, we’ve each got our own role to play in carrying on his legacy.

We do not have to go on tour and speak to massive crowds. We do not have to become media personalities with massive followings.

The task is more straightforward — upholding the ideals that he defended.

Firstly, we must live by faith and strive to follow Christ’s teachings. In John 15:5, Jesus said, “apart from me you can do nothing.”

Taking a faith-based approach to our lives is paramount to our success.

Secondly, we must perpetuate the founding principles Kirk upheld, freedom of speech being chief among them.

Kirk’s work was only possible through open dialogue. He welcomed the challenge and encouraged the opposition to speak.

He understood a free society is one in which ideas that we oppose are allowed to exist and be heard, not defeated by laws or by violence, but tested in the realm of public opinion.

Thirdly, we must all take the initiative.

Do not wait for the call. Do not wait for someone else to encourage you to join the fight.

Kirk came out of the gates at 18. We have to decide for ourselves it is time to act.

For as often as we lament the decline of Western civilization, lack faith in our country, and express a general pessimism about the future, what are we doing about it?

We can do something each day, even on a small level. We can abide by Christ’s teachings, we can educate ourselves, and we can approach the opposition in good faith.

These things can be done on a smaller level, but they are no small task. Following Christ and loving your enemies is hard. Staying motivated in this fight is as well.

But if Kirk could do it in front of millions across the country, we can all play a part with our own unique talents and abilities.

That is how we triumph. We answer God’s calling that He has set out for each of us in struggling to overcome evil and securing our nation’s future as prosperous and free.

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