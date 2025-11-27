Charlie Sheen: I Felt 'Hopeless' Under Trump's First Term, Then 'Changed the Channel' on 'State-Run Media'

Charlie Sheen is not known for holding back.

But a recent conversation with Megyn Kelly offered something rare from a Hollywood figure: humility, self-reflection, and a willingness to admit he might have been wrong.

Kelly asked Sheen this past weekend if he had grown more comfortable discussing his increasingly right-leaning views, especially given his father Martin Sheen’s long-standing ties to Hollywood’s leftist elitism.

Sheen, who is promoting a book, said that he had.

He told Kelly that many people, himself included, remain “beholden to the structure of the house that we were raised in.”

Sheen then divulged some truth about the left’s policies, not only in his native California, but everywhere run by Democrats.

He said he had “paid the most taxes of anybody in my f***ing family.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

Kelly laughed and replied, “That’ll do it.”

Indeed, it will for many.

But Sheen’s shift wasn’t just about taxes. It was about how he saw the world during President Donald Trump’s first term and how miserable he felt while watching the media landscape lead him into an unrelenting panic.

Sheen admitted that during Trump’s initial term, he often went to bed “feeling f***ing hopeless.”

He added he had grown tired of being told “things were catastrophic” and that “the end is nigh.”

And so he ran a simple experiment, he said.

He changed the channel on the legacy media. He did his own research and said he was surprised by what he found.

The “legacy media,” he said, was operating in ways he could “in some ways” describe as “state-run media.”

Sheen kept listening to the legacy media and questioning its narratives.

Eventually, he said he found himself feeling “really stupid” for some of the narratives he “bought into,” the people he “hated,” and the ideas he believed simply because he was told to.

Sheen might be trying to buy some goodwill with anyone who will listen after years of being on the outs with Hollywood.

But, language aside, he deserves credit for being candid about his thoughts and for going against the grain.

Hollywood is full of people who repeat whatever they are expected to repeat. Sheen, despite his fame and his chaotic past, is taking some steps outside that box.

He comes from Hollywood royalty, but he speaks like someone who has lived a very human life.

Sheen has lived through a public meltdown and the loss of a good job, divorce, drug abuse, and an HIV diagnosis.

The conservative movement does not need Charlie Sheen’s endorsement. It will survive with or without Hollywood.

Still, it’s nice to see someone from his orbit speaking out. And as for how Sheen himself is doing? In one word: WINNING!

