In the face of the increasingly polarizing nature of the artificial intelligence debate, it appears that President Donald Trump and his administration are putting their fingers on the scale in a major way.

Not only has Trump come out with a blistering defense of AI data centers this week, but the president’s Department of War has made it clear that AI would play a major role in its future.

In a major announcement, the Department of War put out a release that it had “launched Starshield AI’s Grok for Government, expanding the suite of frontier AI capabilities on GenAI.mil, the Department’s premier generative AI platform.”

This new Grok AI implementation “will provide the warfighter with immediate productivity gains, stronger knowledge continuity and more secure and efficient collaborations.”

“By bringing Starshield AI’s Grok to GenAI.mil, Department personnel will gain access to advanced capabilities, including deep-thinking inference, adaptive reasoning modes (Auto, Fast, and Expert), customizable workspaces, persistent projects and reusable ‘playbooks’ that capture and scale institutional knowledge,” the release states. “Starshield AI’s Grok for Government enables the Joint Force to execute missions faster and with greater precision across numerous operational contexts, ranging from market research analysis for acquisition professionals to supply chain management for logisticians.”

The release adds: “This deployment marks another major milestone in the Department’s AI Acceleration Strategy and advances one of its core tenets, enterprise AI applications. Since its launch nine months ago, GenAI.mil has already onboarded over 1.7 million unique users out of the Department’s more than 3 million personnel.

“The addition of Starshield AI’s Grok for Government to GenAI.mil provides another top-tier generative AI tool for warfighter advantage, eliminating vendor lock and promoting a vibrant American AI ecosystem.”

Then, in a separate announcement via X, the Department of War announced that it would also be utilizing ChatGPT’s AI models to better help soldiers.

Bringing in OpenAI’s ChatGPT Mil, the Department of War boasted about how “ChatGPT Mil brings a familiar commercial experience into the Department’s secure environment, tailored to warfighter needs.”

The palpable excitement of these announcement were only buttressed by Trump’s own remarks.

In a blistering post to Truth Social, the president wrote: “The only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor. If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign.

“The good news is that there are plenty of other places that want them. If we kill the Golden Goose, you will only have yourselves to blame. China could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement.”

Despite the glowing commendations, these announcements were largely met with a split response — even from some of Trump’s more ardent supporters who simply oppose AI.

That doesn’t seem to matter one iota to Trump and his Department of War.

Even beyond these just-announced AI initiatives with Grok and ChatGPT, Trump has made it a point to use AI for many of his social media posts:

WATCH: President Trump posts an AI video of “Donald Ducks” armed with assault rifles protecting Lake America from the Canadians. pic.twitter.com/nAG9GStOsM — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 29, 2026

Trump posts AI-video of Kharg Island getting blown up https://t.co/FRHagtb6Gr pic.twitter.com/Va4k7hRv0K — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2026

Love it or hate it, it’s clear that this presidential administration is all aboard the AI train.

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