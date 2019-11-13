Here's the 'Cheat Sheet' Democrats Are Circulating for Impeachment

A Democratic memo is circulating the nation’s capital with a stated purpose of debunking Republican assertions surrounding the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The memo reads like a cheat sheet for Democrats to use against the GOP’s main points in defense of Trump, but the information contained in the document appears to be less than solid.

The document is dated Nov. 12, one day before the first public impeachment inquiry hit the stage in Washington, D.C.

CNN acquired the three-page rebuttal to a GOP memo Monday explaining why Trump shouldn’t be impeached.

The Democrats’ memo calls the Republicans’ assertions “patently false.”

The very first claim made by the new memo is that Trump’s call with Ukraine was obviously inappropriate.

Despite asserting the “fact” that “the July 25 call shows clear evidence of pressure and conditionality,” Democrats list only one word Trump used in five paragraphs. This is far from “clear evidence.”

Instead, the Democrats cite multiple unnamed officials who purportedly support this claim.

Next on the list is an entry labeling as “false” the GOP assertion that Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky both publicly stated there was no pressure on the call.

To back this up, the memo cites more unnamed officials and dubious reports.

Unfortunately for Democrats, video exists of both Zelensky and Trump publicly refuting any such claims. Here is a video of Zelensky saying “no pressure,” and here is a clip of Trump saying the same thing.

The next two points “debunked” by the memo relate to U.S. security assistance withheld from Ukraine.

First, the Republicans’ statement that the Ukrainian government had no idea the funds were on hold is attacked through quotes by two U.S. officials, neither of which appear to claim Ukraine’s government knew about the frozen money.

The second statement related to the funds deemed “false” by the Democrats is inadvertently proven true by the very first point the memo makes to debunk it.

“FALSE: The security assistance hold was lifted on September 11, 2019, so it ended up fine,” the memo states.

“The President did not lift the hold on security assistance until September 11 — after Congress announced an investigation and after the whistleblower’s complaint reached the White House,” it later states, contradicting itself almost immediately.

These shameless talking points are being pushed as the nation is getting its first look at what this impeachment inquiry is all about.

Based on all the news that has filtered out of the secret hearings, the inquiry looks suspiciously like a partisan attempt to oust Trump.

This memo and everything else being pushed by the Democrats all but confirm this suspicion.

