President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to the Fort Bragg U.S. Army base on Feb. 13, 2026, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (Nathan Howard / Getty Images)

'Cheaters': Trump Says Voter ID Will Be Required for Midterms Whether Congress Passes SAVE Act or Not

 By Jack Davis  February 14, 2026 at 4:30pm
Voter ID is coming to American elections no matter how much congressional Democrats try to stop it, President Donald Trump vowed Friday, even as the concept barrels toward a dead end in Congress.

Trump’s assertion comes after the House passed the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility Act, which calls for Voter ID in federal elections, on Wednesday, with all but one Democrat opposing it, according to Fox News.

With unified Democratic opposition in the Senate expected and so far one Republican defector — Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — chances of congressional passage are regarded as slim to none because 60 votes are needed to pass the bill in the Senate.

But Trump said on Truth Social that he will not allow Democrats to stall voter ID any longer.

“There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!” Trump posted Friday.

“The Democrats refuse to vote for Voter I.D., or Citizenship. The reason is very simple — They want to continue to cheat in Elections. This was not what our Founders desired. I have searched the depths of Legal Arguments not yet articulated or vetted on this subject, and will be presenting an irrefutable one in the very near future,” Trump said.

Trump noted that “the People of our Country are insisting on Citizenship.”

In a later post on Truth Social, Trump said voter ID is necessary to stop Democratic cheating.

“We cannot let the Democrats get away with NO VOTER I.D. any longer,” he wrote.

“These are horrible, disingenuous CHEATERS. They have all sorts of reasons why it shouldn’t be passed, and then boldly laugh in the backrooms after their ridiculous presentations. If it weren’t such a serious matter, it would be considered a TOTAL JOKE!”

Trump wrote that this objective must be the Republican Party’s main cause for the foreseeable future.

“Republicans must put this at the top of every speech — It is a CAN’T MISS FOR RE-ELECTION IN THE MIDTERMS, AND BEYOND! Even Democrat Voters agree, 85%, that there should be Voter I.D,” Trump wrote.

“It’s only the Political ‘Leaders,’ Crooked Losers like Schumer and Jeffries, that have no shame, and explain why it’s ‘racist,’ and every other thing that they can think of.”

“This is an issue that must be fought, and must be fought, NOW! If we can’t get it through Congress, there are Legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted,” Trump said, making clear that he plans to act even if Congress either cannot or will not.

“I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order,” Trump wrote, closing his post with “SAVE AMERICA!”

