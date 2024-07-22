Cheatle Admits She Knows but Refuses to Say How Many Bullet Casings Found on Roof

It’s a disgrace Kimberly Cheatle hasn’t been fired.

As director of the Secret Service, she presided over one of the greatest security failures in recent history when a would-be assassin shot and nearly killed former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

During a hearing on Monday, House Oversight and Accountability Committee members raked Cheatle over the coals for her failure and demanded answers to many of the questions that inevitably came out of the incident.

And yet, in a continued display of shockingly incompetent, unaccountable leadership, the director refused to provide any answers.

This was even the case for simple questions to which she knew the answers.

When Michigan Republican Rep. Lisa McClain pressed Cheatle on how many shell casings were found on the roof from which the would-be assassin opened fire, Cheatle refused to answer.

The director said she had met with top FBI officials who informed her of the exact number.

McClain was visibly outraged as Cheatle continued to refuse to answer the question.

Do you trust the Secret Service? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (3 Votes) No: 99% (247 Votes)

“If you’re supposed to be in charge, if the buck stops with you, how come you can’t share the answers? What are you covering up? What are you hiding, my friend?” she said.







These two shots of the congresswoman’s face as she asked the question, and then received her answer, tell you everything you need to know about Cheatle’s incompetence.

Has the FBI shared with you how many shell casings are on the roof yes pic.twitter.com/ks0Aqurq4m — VOTEDEMSOUT24@battlebox (@SteveSULLYvn) July 22, 2024

US CONGRESS House Rep. McCLAIN asks WHEN did Secret Service Director CHEATLE prepared for Hearing. FBI shared with Cheatle but she won’t share with the Oversight Hearing about how many shell casings were on the roof. “IF the buck stops with YOU, then what are you covering up?” pic.twitter.com/trKZ3jitJi — Star Ali Mistriel (@AliMistriel) July 22, 2024

Again, what a disgrace this is that Cheatle has yet to face any sort of repercussions for such a massive leadership failure.

While it’s a disgrace she hasn’t been fired, however, it’s also hardly surprising.

Given how rampant DEI and affirmative action-based hiring is in the Biden administration, it’s hardly a stretch to suggest Cheatle — a former PepsiCo security executive — was not hired purely on her competence.

And if she wasn’t hired because of competence, why on Earth would she be fired for incompetence?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.