Parler Share
News

Check Your Bank Account: All Your Money May Be Missing After Major Bank Suffers Problem

 By Randy DeSoto  January 18, 2023 at 1:35pm
Parler Share

Many Bank of America customers posted on social media Wednesday that they were experiencing major problems with the digital payment app Zelle.

Individuals took to Twitter to share messages received from Bank of America that claimed they had negative account balances. Others stated they were having difficulty getting through to the bank’s customer service department.

Twitter user Jeepeto Cuarenton shared an image indicating his account balance was $-2,060.44.

Trending:
Biden's Got Big Trouble: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Issues Powerful Statement as Governor

Another wrote, “So cool how @BankofAmerica magically disappeared a large Zelle transaction that HAD ALREADY POSTED and I had used to pay bills. Now I’m extremely in debt in my checking and I can’t get ahold of them. Unbelievable.”

Still, another added, “So, I woke up to find hella Zelle deposits missing from my Bank of America account. When I called customer service they said ‘due to extenuating circumstances we cannot take your call’ and the phone hung up.”

“What if I needed access to that right now? When’s my money coming back?” she wondered.

Zelle Support responded to a Twitter user writing, “Hi, thanks for contacting Zelle Support. The Zelle App & Network are up & running.”

“We are aware of an issue that is impacting Bank Of America customers when sending & receiving payments. We recommend contacting Bank of America’s customer support team for additional updates,” Zelle added.

Related:
18-Year-Old Issues Chilling Warning After Losing $25k in Mere Seconds, And It All Started with 1 Text

A representative for Bank of America sent the New York Post a statement which read, “Zelle transactions made between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 may be delayed in occurring and posting to accounts as requested.”

“Transfers will be completed and will appear in [customers’] account activity and balances as soon as possible,” the bank said.

“We apologize for any delay or inconvenience.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Check Your Bank Account: All Your Money May Be Missing After Major Bank Suffers Problem
Kari Lake Responds to CNN Rumor That She May Run for US Senate: 'Hyper-Focused'
Biden Disrespects MLK Day: Five Whopping Civil Rights Lies Biden Tells
Liar-in-Chief: 21 Ridiculous Made-Up Stories Biden Has Told as President
Elvis Presley's Daughter Appeared Frail as She Uttered 5 Words at Golden Globes Just Days Before Death
See more...

Conversation