Check Your Bank Account: All Your Money May Be Missing After Major Bank Suffers Problem

Many Bank of America customers posted on social media Wednesday that they were experiencing major problems with the digital payment app Zelle.

Individuals took to Twitter to share messages received from Bank of America that claimed they had negative account balances. Others stated they were having difficulty getting through to the bank’s customer service department.

Twitter user Jeepeto Cuarenton shared an image indicating his account balance was $-2,060.44.

WHAT THE HECK? @BofA_Help @BankofAmerica I want my money back ASAP! I don’t have money for gas! Stuck at home. Your customer service phone doesn’t work! WHATS WRONG? pic.twitter.com/MB0U0VcQHG — Jeepeto Cuarentón (@JaimeSeija) January 18, 2023

Another wrote, “So cool how @BankofAmerica magically disappeared a large Zelle transaction that HAD ALREADY POSTED and I had used to pay bills. Now I’m extremely in debt in my checking and I can’t get ahold of them. Unbelievable.”

So cool how @BankofAmerica magically disappeared a large Zelle transaction that HAD ALREADY POSTED and I had used to pay bills. Now I’m extremely in debt in my checking and I can’t get ahold of them. Unbelievable. — Brianna (@briannaleopard) January 18, 2023

Still, another added, “So, I woke up to find hella Zelle deposits missing from my Bank of America account. When I called customer service they said ‘due to extenuating circumstances we cannot take your call’ and the phone hung up.”

“What if I needed access to that right now? When’s my money coming back?” she wondered.

How you gonna remove the deposits and leave all the charges @BankofAmerica? What if I needed access to that right now? When’s my money coming back? — GNCordova (@GNCordova) January 18, 2023

Zelle Support responded to a Twitter user writing, “Hi, thanks for contacting Zelle Support. The Zelle App & Network are up & running.”

“We are aware of an issue that is impacting Bank Of America customers when sending & receiving payments. We recommend contacting Bank of America’s customer support team for additional updates,” Zelle added.

Hi, thanks for contacting Zelle Support. The Zelle App & Network are up & running. We are aware of an issue that is impacting Bank Of America customers when sending & receiving payments. We recommend contacting Bank of America’s customer support team for additional updates. — Zelle Support (@ZelleSupport) January 18, 2023

A representative for Bank of America sent the New York Post a statement which read, “Zelle transactions made between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 may be delayed in occurring and posting to accounts as requested.”

“Transfers will be completed and will appear in [customers’] account activity and balances as soon as possible,” the bank said.

“We apologize for any delay or inconvenience.”

