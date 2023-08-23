Shoppers who visited a Wegmans Food Markets store could find an unpleasant surprise in their credit card statements.

Customers were likely to have been double-charged for transactions on Aug. 16, the 110-store chain headquartered in Rochester, New York, has said, according to Fox Business.

“So if you shopped at Wegmans yesterday double-check your account,” Fox Business noted that Jessica Figueroa wrote on Facebook last week.

“According to them there was a system-wide error that caused a double charge for tons of customers. I just saw a double charge on my account,” she posted.

Another shopper advised customers advised to “check your bank statements.”

Wegmans said it does not know how the mistake took place.

Wegmans glitch double-charges credit card users: ‘Check your bank account’https://t.co/dVPEyq2sZN — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 23, 2023

According to WVIB-TV, Wegmans initially issued a statement saying the impact was limited.

“We recently identified an issue with credit card transactions processed on August 16th for both in-store and online orders,” the statement said.

“Some credit card transactions were inadvertently charged twice for their order, however, EBT and debit card transactions were not affected,” the company said in a statement.

“We are working with our processor to reverse the charges. Customers will see the duplicate charges reversed in the upcoming days depending on their bank or issuer,” the company said.

According to WHEC-TV, a later statement clarified that the impact was wider than first announced.

“Customers who swipe their debit card, select debit and use their PIN number were not impacted. But those who swiped their debit card, then chose credit at the terminal, would have been impacted,” the statement said.

Wegmans said the issue impacted all of its stores, according to CNY Central.

A local bank affected by this issue is aware of it, and had been notified by Wegmans they are working to reverse the charges. Multiple comments on Ithaca Crime’s Facebook page regarding this issue reported being double charged by Wegmans. #twithaca https://t.co/UfM7JlALPT pic.twitter.com/FHrD21THIJ — Ithaca Crime (@IthacaCrime) August 18, 2023

Customer Ruth Siegfried said she was not hit, but worried about others.

“It’s still hitting my bank account like a regular debit card transaction, so what if I was a person who did that — ya know, I have extra in my account, I have a line of credit on my checking account, but not everybody has that,” she said, according to WHEC.

“I only bought $59 worth of groceries that day … people go in there, the guy before me had — I don’t know what he was buying for, but they loaded carts,” Siegfried said.

