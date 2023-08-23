Share
News

'Check Your Bank Statements': Glitch Causes Customers to Be Double-Charged

 By Jack Davis  August 23, 2023 at 11:15am
Share

Shoppers who visited a Wegmans Food Markets store could find an unpleasant surprise in their credit card statements.

Customers were likely to have been double-charged for transactions on Aug. 16, the 110-store chain headquartered in Rochester, New York, has said,  according to Fox Business.

“So if you shopped at Wegmans yesterday double-check your account,” Fox Business noted that Jessica Figueroa wrote on Facebook last week.

“According to them there was a system-wide error that caused a double charge for tons of customers. I just saw a double charge on my account,” she posted.

Another shopper advised customers advised to “check your bank statements.”

Trending:
Rudy Giuliani Surrenders to Fulton County DA, Has Ominous Warning for American People

Wegmans said it does not know how the mistake took place.

According to WVIB-TV, Wegmans initially issued a statement saying the impact was limited.

Have you ever been double-charged?

“We recently identified an issue with credit card transactions processed on August 16th for both in-store and online orders,” the statement said.

“Some credit card transactions were inadvertently charged twice for their order, however, EBT and debit card transactions were not affected,” the company said in a statement.

“We are working with our processor to reverse the charges. Customers will see the duplicate charges reversed in the upcoming days depending on their bank or issuer,” the company said.

According to WHEC-TV, a later statement clarified that the impact was wider than first announced.

“Customers who swipe their debit card, select debit and use their PIN number were not impacted. But those who swiped their debit card, then chose credit at the terminal, would have been impacted,” the statement said.

Related:
World's Richest Musicians Gobbled Up $200 Million in Taxpayer COVID Relief Grants: Report

Wegmans said the issue impacted all of its stores, according to CNY Central.

Customer Ruth Siegfried said she was not hit, but worried about others.

“It’s still hitting my bank account like a regular debit card transaction, so what if I was a person who did that — ya know, I have extra in my account, I have a line of credit on my checking account, but not everybody has that,” she said, according to WHEC.

“I only bought $59 worth of groceries that day … people go in there, the guy before me had — I don’t know what he was buying for, but they loaded carts,” Siegfried said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Blind Side' Producers Disclose Payouts to Michael Oher and Tuohys in Pushback Against 'Mischaracterizations'
Trump Details 'Terrible Experience' of Being Booked at Fulton County Jail
1 Trump Ally Will Spend Time Behind Bars in Georgia with No Option to Get Out
House Judiciary Committee Launches Probe of Georgia DA Fani Willis Shortly Before Trump Arrest
Trump Announces His 'Arrest Time,' Blasts 'Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis'
See more...

Conversation