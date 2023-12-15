Check Your Fridge: 2,000 Cases of Coca-Cola Products Recalled Due to Risk of 'Potential Foreign Material'

A recall has been issued for roughly 2,000 cases of Coca-Cola products due to the risk of “potential foreign material.”

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration report states that three types of 12-packs of 12-ounce aluminum cans are being recalled: Sprite, Fanta Orange and Diet Coke.

Sprite has had 1,557 cases recalled, Diet Coke 417 and Fanta Orange 14.

SODA RECALL: Coca-Cola has issued a recall for nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange, distributed in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi due to concerns about potential contamination from “foreign material.” pic.twitter.com/j8f0evF1Hm — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 15, 2023

Both Fanta Orange and Sprite have an expiration date of July 29, 2024, with Diet Coke having a date of Jan. 29, 2024.

The voluntary recall was issued Nov. 6 by the Alabama-based United Packers, LLC.

The status is listed as ongoing.

The FDA categorized it as a Class II recall.

Do you drink any of the recalled products? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 24% (52 Votes) No: 76% (169 Votes)

Per the FDA, Class II is described as “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Alabama, Florida and Mississippi are the three states listed regarding the recall, per the FDA report.

A representative for Coca-Cola stated the “limited quantity” recall impacted 48 stores, Fox Business reported.

“Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of Fanta Orange, Sprite and Diet Coke in a total of 48 stores in the following markets: Valparaiso, FL; Robertsdale and Mobile, AL; Gulfport and Ocean Springs, MS,” the representative told the outlet on Thursday.

“No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete.”

NBC reported that a Coca-Cola representative told the outlet the “recall is complete, and there are no more affected cans on the market.”

Coca-Cola had a similar incident in 2021, according to USA Today.

The company had to recall “Minute Maid products due to the potential presence of foreign objects, specifically metal bolts or washers.”

The 2021 recall dealt with three products: Berry Punch, Fruit Punch and Strawberry Lemonade. Overall, roughly 7,500 cases were recalled.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.