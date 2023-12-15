Check Your Fridge: 2,000 Cases of Coca-Cola Products Recalled Due to Risk of 'Potential Foreign Material'
A recall has been issued for roughly 2,000 cases of Coca-Cola products due to the risk of “potential foreign material.”
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration report states that three types of 12-packs of 12-ounce aluminum cans are being recalled: Sprite, Fanta Orange and Diet Coke.
Sprite has had 1,557 cases recalled, Diet Coke 417 and Fanta Orange 14.
Both Fanta Orange and Sprite have an expiration date of July 29, 2024, with Diet Coke having a date of Jan. 29, 2024.
The voluntary recall was issued Nov. 6 by the Alabama-based United Packers, LLC.
The status is listed as ongoing.
The FDA categorized it as a Class II recall.
Per the FDA, Class II is described as “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”
Alabama, Florida and Mississippi are the three states listed regarding the recall, per the FDA report.
A representative for Coca-Cola stated the “limited quantity” recall impacted 48 stores, Fox Business reported.
“Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of Fanta Orange, Sprite and Diet Coke in a total of 48 stores in the following markets: Valparaiso, FL; Robertsdale and Mobile, AL; Gulfport and Ocean Springs, MS,” the representative told the outlet on Thursday.
“No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete.”
NBC reported that a Coca-Cola representative told the outlet the “recall is complete, and there are no more affected cans on the market.”
Coca-Cola had a similar incident in 2021, according to USA Today.
The company had to recall “Minute Maid products due to the potential presence of foreign objects, specifically metal bolts or washers.”
The 2021 recall dealt with three products: Berry Punch, Fruit Punch and Strawberry Lemonade. Overall, roughly 7,500 cases were recalled.
