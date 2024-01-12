Check Your Fridge: Popular Sauce Recalled Due to 'Risk of Serious or Life-Threatening' Reaction

Lovers of barbeque sauce should check their fridge for a product that could cause a serious reaction.

The Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce, manufactured by Ventura Foods, was this week subject to a voluntary recall over a labeling issue.

In a news release, the FDA announced that the product “may contain a fish (anchovy) allergen that is not declared on the label.”

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish (anchovy) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the release stated.

“This recall only impacts Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce with the use by date of April 08, 2024.”

The sauce was sold at Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.”

The product has also been removed from the supermarkets’ shelves. No other Ventura Foods products are affected.

“If consumers have a product affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return the product to their local store for a full refund,” the release read.

So far there have been no reports of illness or allergic reactions.

According to the Food Allergy Research & Education, fish allergies can “cause severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions (such as anaphylaxis).

“Allergic reactions can be unpredictable, and even very small amounts of fish can cause one,” the organization notes.

Symptoms of a fish allergy can include hives or a skin rash, nausea, indigestion, abdominal cramps, sneezing, headaches, asthma, and in some cases anaphylaxis which can be life threatening.

Food recalls are relatively common. Their frequency typically depends on various factors, including the ongoing safety of the food supply, regulatory changes, inspection efforts, and the discovery of potential safety issues.

Last month, the FDA recalled roughly 2,000 cases of Coca-Cola products due to the risk of “potential foreign material.”

SODA RECALL: Coca-Cola has issued a recall for nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta Orange, distributed in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi due to concerns about potential contamination from “foreign material.” pic.twitter.com/j8f0evF1Hm — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 15, 2023

The affected cases, all 12-packs of 12-oz. aluminum cans, were sold in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida. The recall was completed successfully and no cans remained on the market.

