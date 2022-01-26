Check Those At-Home COVID Tests Coming from Biden Admin to Your Door - There May Be a Nasty Surprise

Our friends in the Chinese Communist Party are certainly thorough. Not only did they export COVID to us and the world, but many — if not most — of those COVID test kits the Biden administration is passing out were made in — that’s right — China.

As were the N95 masks given to members of Congress.

Imagine. A country that locks itself down when COVID appears under mysterious circumstances yet allows travel to other parts of the world now provides us with part of the protection against the disease they allowed to spread to begin with.

Let that sink in.

Lenin said capitalists would provide the rope to hang themselves. That’s nothing — the Chinese are giving us the scaffolding, the blindfold and the cheering crowds, too.

Tuesday, Bill Hemmer, host of the Fox News’ show “America’s Newsroom” told co-host Dana Perino about receiving his test: “I got mine yesterday. All four of them came. Congrats U.S. government. U.S. Postal Service did a great job.”

“Got my four tests,” Hemmer said, wryly adding: “And on the back of the fine print, Dana, it is made in China.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida was more direct about the Chinese tests: “General Secretary Xi’s genocidal regime” should not be receiving U.S. taxpayer money.

Should U.S. COVID tests only be American made? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2715 Votes) No: 1% (18 Votes)

On Tuesday, Scott’s office told Fox News Digital that the senator, “Thinks it is unacceptable that the Biden administration would spend American taxpayer dollars on COVID tests from Communist China, which just goes directly to supporting General Secretary Xi and his genocidal regime, instead of supporting American manufacturers and jobs.”

“The federal government has a responsibility to support American manufacturers, and we cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that it was the Chinese Communist Party that lied about this deadly virus, tried to hide it and has continuously covered up the origins of COVID-19,” the statement from Scott’s office said, quoting a letter Scott wrote earlier this month to Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

Today, I wrote to @SecBecerra demanding that @HHSGov prioritize the purchase of American-made COVID-19 at-home test kits & prohibit buying tests made in Communist China. We can’t allow U.S. tax dollars to flow to General Secretary Xi’s genocidal regime. https://t.co/PXefuP2rCK — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 7, 2022

Saying he supported the administration’s efforts at providing COVID tests to all who need them, Scott told Becerra that it was “imperative” that the federal government complete its “public health mission in a cost-effective manner that prioritizes support for domestic manufacturing.”

The 500 million tests, distributed in conjunction with the United States Postal Service, were not all made in China, the Biden administration said Tuesday, Fox reported.

But U.S. firms could not make enough to meet the demand. Outside of the U.S. and China, some tests were coming from other countries.

A major supplier of the 500 million rapid antigen tests is iHealth Labs of Sunnyvale, California, with the tests bearing the phrase “Made in China.” The lab belongs to a Chinese company, Andon Health Co., Ltd., Reuters reported.

Distribution of the tests is part of a $1.275 billion contract between Andon and the U.S. Army under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2022, according to Defense.gov. There were a total of 20 bidders for the contract, but the Department of Defense website gave no details on that specific bidding, which was conducted over the internet.

There were two other contracts for COVID tests awarded, $340 million to Roche Diagnostics Corp. of Indianapolis, Indiana, and $306 million to Abbot Rapid Dx North America LLC., of Orlando, Florida, the website said.

Unlike contracts with Andon and Roche, the Abbot contract specified where the work on the tests was to be completed — in Orlando.

And Tuesday, Fox quoted an administration official: “We are procuring as many U.S.-made at-home tests as are available to purchase, while also purchasing additional, FDA authorized at-home tests that are made in other parts of the world.”

“Together this ensures that we are making available as many at-home tests for the American people as possible, and importantly, we’re doing so in a way that ensures we are not interfering with other channels where people can get at home tests, including through their states, pharmacies and online retailers” the official said.

Meanwhile members of Congress received KN95 masks. Fox said the masks had “Made in China” printed on them, and their package included a piece of paper stamped with a red star.

Was invited to attend President Biden’s speech. In order to attend I had to show proof I’m fully vaccinated AND was told I’d be required to wear a KN-95 mask. Get there and they hand me this. You can’t make it up. #JointSession pic.twitter.com/bQUmvjoHAI — Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) April 29, 2021



How appropriate — the Red Star comes to Congress. After all, our government has been complicit in allowing globalists to hollow out American manufacturing.

How many other things are there that Americans may need, only to discover they are unavailable except from China, the country we went out of our way build up to our own disadvantage?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.