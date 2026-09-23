A massive meat recall has been announced after federal inspectors found food was shipped across America without federal inspection.

Star Meat Delivery Inc. of Lucama, North Carolina, is recalling approximately 167,639 pounds of meat, according to a Department of Agriculture news release.

The recall covers raw pork, beef, and goat products.

The false establishment number “EST. 1363” is a tip-off that the meat is covered by the recall.

The USDA said such meat “should be considered misbranded and unsafe to eat.”

An alert about the false USDA mark of inspection came from the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, which did not offer details about how meat with a fake inspection number was distributed.

According to the nationwide recall alert, Star Meat Delivery Inc., located in Lucama, N.C., is recalling the meat, which officials said is labeled with a false USDA mark of inspection. pic.twitter.com/upjVBneaSw — WWTI – ABC50 (@InformNNY) September 23, 2026

The meat products were produced on various dates prior to Sept. 22.

The USDA warned that although the meat was shipping with the A&D Foods label, “retail stores may have applied their own stickers with pricing and safe handling instructions.”

These items were shipped to A&D Foods, a Georgia-based distributor, to be sent to restaurants and retail outlets.

The recall said no reports of illness or injury have been received in connection with the recalled meat.

Star Meat Delivery Inc. of North Carolina is recalling approximately 167,639 pounds of raw beef, pork and goat products after USDA found the meat had been produced without federal inspection and labeled with a false USDA mark. The products were shipped in bulk to A&D Foods in… pic.twitter.com/IOxKjJMCIr — HighCountryObservations (@HighCountryObsv) September 23, 2026



The recall warned that “Food produced without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants that put consumer health and safety at risk.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in the refrigerators or freezers of consumers, restaurants, or retailers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the recalled news release said.

“Retailers and restaurants are urged not to sell or serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the recall news release said.

The release said the meat being recalled has various labels including, “GOAT CUT 1-1/2″ 10.00 LBS,” “GOAT BURN SKIN ON CUT 1-1/2″ 10.00 LBS,” “SLICE RIBEYE 4oz 10.00 LBS,” “BEEF CHUCK THIN SLICED KBQ 4 MM 20.00 LBS,” “BEEF OXTAIL CUT 10.00LBS,” “BEEF SHORT RIBS SLD 3/8″ REGULAR 10.00 LBS,” “SHANKS BONE IN CUT 1.5 10.00 LBS,” “PORK GROUND 10.00LBS, “PORK CHORIZO 10.00 LBS,” “PORK CHOP B/I 10.00 LBS,” “PORK FEET CUT 8 PCS 10.00 LBS, ” “PORK FEET CUT 6 PCS 10.00 LBS,” “PORK RIB PIECES PREM 1″ 10.00 LBS,” “PORK BOSTON DICED 10.00 LBS.” and “PORK BOSTON SLICE 1 INCH 20.00 LBS”

Other products are labeled “Menudo Mix 30.00 LBS,” “PORK BOSTON THIN SLICED 3.5MM 20.00 LBS,” “PORK HOCK SLICED 10.00 LBS,” Beef Ribs 4Bone 2″ C. Cut P/Caldo,” “Beef Short Rib Thin Sliced,” Pork Boston Butt Sliced 4MM,” “Beef Short Ribs SLD 3/8″ Premium C. Cut, and “Beef Feet Cut.”

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