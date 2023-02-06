Check Your Refrigerator and Pantry: Over 400 Products Recalled

If you live in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, please double-check any recently purchased groceries.

Because according to the US Food and Drug Administration, over 400 products within the Fresh Ideation product line in those states are being recalled due to concerns over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

According to the FDA, Listeria “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the FDA added in its recall warning.

The FDA also warned that, within the affected states, the contaminated goods could’ve been purchased from “retail locations, vending machines, and during travel with transportation providers.”

The products cover a wide range, including “sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products.”

Indeed, there is quite a range within the 400 products being recalled, from pizzas to parfaits.

The FDA warns that the potentially affected products were sold between Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 and bear sell-by dates ranging from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

Thankfully, the FDA reported that no illnesses have been reported.

For the FDA, that’s a step up from a separate recent high-profile product recall (this one came from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, not the FDA), involving a weighted blanket.

That recall involved 200,000 units and happened right before Christmas.

Tragically, that recall was sparked after the weighted blankets were linked to the death of two sisters in North Carolina.

But again, that was the CPSC. The last “major product recall” the FDA was involved in, at least according to its own site, involved the peanut butter conglomerate Jif.

In that product recall nightmare, the CDC actually worked with the FDA due to a multistate Salmonella outbreak.

That illness ultimately was linked to different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter.

In fact, according to the news release, five of five people infected with Salmonella claimed to have eaten peanut butter prior to getting sick. Four of five people claimed to have specifically eaten Jif brand peanut butter.

The FDA is encouraging any customers who bought potentially contaminated food to contact Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

