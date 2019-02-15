SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Chelsea Clinton, Dems Call for Gun Control Hours After Aurora Shooting

Chelsea Clinton speaks at SiriusXM with Nancy Northup and hosts Zerlina Maxwell and Jess McIntosh at the SiriusXM Studio on Sept. 13, 2018 in New York City.Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXMChelsea Clinton speaks at SiriusXM with Nancy Northup and hosts Zerlina Maxwell and Jess McIntosh at the SiriusXM Studio on Sept. 13, 2018 in New York City. (Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM)

By Tim Pearce
Published at 4:01pm
Modified February 16, 2019 at 3:37pm
Print

A gunman opened fire at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday, and before the news was a day old, pundits and famous personalities began calling for collective action on gun violence.

Chelsea Clinton and others posted statuses to Twitter expressing regret and concern for the victims of the shooting, along with calls to action for Americans to “talk about gun violence prevention.”

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut called for a national emergency declaration over gun violence, referencing President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration over illegal immigration. Murphy said the next Democratic president should “institute universal background checks and an assault weapons ban by executive action.”

TRENDING: Roger Stone ‘Revelation’ That Media Went Wild for Has Been Public for Over a Year

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, MSNBC commentator Sophia Nelson and MSNBC host Stephanie Rule echoed Murphy’s call.

Do you think calls for gun control in the immediate aftermath of mass shootings are appropriate?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

RELATED: 1 Year Later: Where Are the Stoneman Douglas Students, Parents and Officials Now?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×