Chelsea Clinton, Dems Call for Gun Control Hours After Aurora Shooting

A gunman opened fire at a manufacturing company in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday, and before the news was a day old, pundits and famous personalities began calling for collective action on gun violence.
Chelsea Clinton and others posted statuses to Twitter expressing regret and concern for the victims of the shooting, along with calls to action for Americans to “talk about gun violence prevention.”
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut called for a national emergency declaration over gun violence, referencing President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration over illegal immigration. Murphy said the next Democratic president should “institute universal background checks and an assault weapons ban by executive action.”
Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, MSNBC commentator Sophia Nelson and MSNBC host Stephanie Rule echoed Murphy’s call.
