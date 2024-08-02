Chelsea Clinton Has Her Eye on a Key Position in a Potential Kamala Harris Administration: Report

It’s looking like at least one member of the Clinton family may make her way into the White House should Vice President Kamala Harris win the upcoming November election.

A report indicated, Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, is eying the ambassador to the U.K. role in a potential Harris administration, a source close to the matter told the New York Post on Friday.

“Chelsea really wants to be the ambassador to the U.K.,” the source said.

“There’s a reason why Bill and Hillary came out in the first five minutes to support Kamala’s presidential bid: They were currying favor.”

Apparently, per the source, both Bill and Hillary Clinton have been planning on pushing for Chelsea to get an official ambassadorship position for some time.

Another source said, the U.K. ambassadorship is a bit too big of a role for someone as green as Chelsea Clinton.

“I can well imagine that the U.K. ambassadorship is an aspiration for Chelsea, although she is a bit junior still — and London usually goes to a massive donor or fundraiser,” the source said.

“It is, of course, fantasy land.”

A Chelsea Clinton appointment wouldn’t be totally out of the blue, given her involvement with the Harris campaign.

Clinton previously appeared on the “Women for Harris” Zoom call, one of many such identity-based Zoom calls featuring high-profile supporters of Harris, the Washington Examiner reported.

“Unlike 2016, Donald Trump is not theoretical,” Clinton said.

“We now have a record that we can hold him to account for, and we have an extraordinary candidate in Vice President Harris.”

“Shirley Chisholm put a big crack in that glass ceiling. My mom put a few more cracks in that glass ceiling, and Vice President Harris is going to obliterate that glass ceiling.”

The more prominent members of the Clinton family have also given Harris their endorsement.

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were among the first voices to endorse Harris once President Joe Biden exited the 2024 race.

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

“We are honored to join the president in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” a statement from the two read.

“Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it.”

