Chelsea Clinton Racks Up $9 Million Worth of Compensation for Serving on Corporate Board

Chelsea Clinton, who serves on the board of IAC/InterActiveCorp, saw her stock shares skyrocket in value to almost $9 million on Friday.

According to financial publication Barron’s, the media and investment company’s stock has risen by 89 percent in 2017, 50 percent in 2018 and 36 percent in 2019.

Comparatively, the S&P 500 saw a 19 percent rise in 2017, a 6 percent drop in 2018 and a 29 percent rise in 2019.

As IAC director since 2011, Clinton receives an annual $50,000 retainer and $250,000 restricted IAC stock units.

According to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, she owns the equivalent of 35,242 IAC shares — 29,843 shares and 5,399 share units under a deferred-compensation plan.

As of Friday, her shares were valued at $8.95 million, which is up from $7.2 million in June.

Once Clinton leaves the board, her share units will be converted to stock.

IAC has an ownership stake in 150 brands including Vimeo, Tinder and Investopedia, according to The Hill.

The child of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton serves on more boards than IAC’s.

She also serves on the board of Expedia, a travel technology company chaired by Clinton ally Barry Diller, Fox Business reported. Diller also controls IAC.

According to SEC filings, Clinton has been awarded about $80,000 worth of Expedia stock since 2017.

In addition to serving on the various boards, Clinton has also worked for consulting firm McKinsey & Company and NBC.

While working a correspondent for NBC News in 2013 and 2014, Clinton earned an annual salary of $600,000, Politico reported at the time.

When she joined the network, the New York Post referred to her as “just another spoiled, aimless child of rich, successful parents chauffeured through adulthood by Mommy and Daddy’s connections.”

NBC declined to discuss Clinton’s contract with Politico in 2014.

“NBC News continues to enjoy a wonderful working relationship with Chelsea, and we are proud of her work,” a spokesperson said.

Most recently, Clinton has released a book titled “The Book of Gutsy Women,” which she co-authored with her mother.

