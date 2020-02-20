Chelsea Handler Gets Dragged on Twitter After Falsely Suggesting Trump Pardons Only Whites

Democrats are desperate as they see their chances of winning in the 2020 presidential election slipping away, and they are clinging to the one thing they know: the race card.

It is the liberal failsafe that they believe works every time. When you have no argument and no facts on your side, just shout “racist.”

But in the age of social media, it is not as simple as that anymore. You will be called out if your claims are false, as alleged comedian Chelsea Handler learned.

The former late-night host tweeted Tuesday after President Donald Trump pardoned, or commuted the sentences of, several high-profile people.

In her tweet, Handler derided the “fact” that all of the people that the president does this for, such as former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich, are white and rich.

“While our president exonerates criminals and releases them from jail, notice what color they all are,” Handler said.

Only one problem, as was quickly pointed out.

“Everybody screencap Chelsea’s tweet. She’ll delete it soon when somebody tells her about Tynice Hall, Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz, Angela Stanton-King,” one person said.

Handler responded by twisting herself in knots to explain how the president is not responsible for the pardons and commutations that only he can give.

“First of all, that was Jared kushner prison reform and it was inspired by his father,” she tweeted. “The black people who were released from prison were never criminals to begin with.

“They had low level drug possessions. Trump just released real criminals and they are all white.”

That wasn’t true, either.

“I’m BLACK,” tweeted Angela Stanton-King, one of the people who was helped by the president in his latest round of pardons and commutations.

“Anyone notice that NONE of Black media is reporting my Pardon? Tell me again who’s the oppressor,” Stanton-King said.

It is a sad state of affairs in 2020 America when the media, celebrities and a political party, the Democrats, have all conspired to hide the truth from people.

They have created a false reality, and they have no shame in living in it. But they should learn that in this day and age, the old tricks do not work anymore.

There are people, like Stanton-King, who are going to hit you with the truth, and others are going to share it — and you are going to look ridiculous.

