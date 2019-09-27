Chelsea's Swipe at Trump 'Scandal' Backfires When Everyone Reminds Her Hillary & Bill Are Her Parents

It is often said, particularly in politics, that throwing stones is a terribly foolish thing to do when one lives in a glass house.

Unfortunately, it seems that knowledge was never passed on to Chelsea Clinton — daughter of former President Bill Clinton and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

But judging by a Thursday tweet, and the brutal backlash that came of it, the former first daughter Clinton certainly would have benefited from hearing that one-line crash course in self-awareness at some point in her life.

Clearly filled with the same enthusiasm as many of her progressive popular culture peers and political contacts over Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s decision to announce a formal impeachment inquiry regarding the recent Trump-Ukraine “scandal,” Clinton was chomping at the bit to comment publicly this week.

So, when President Donald Trump tweeted about allegations of an illegal quid prop quo made between himself and the Ukrainian president this July to influence the 2020 election — referring to them as “THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS!” — Clinton decided to get cheeky.

“Yes, you are,” Clinton responded.

You can almost see the smug look creeping across Clinton’s face as she hit send.

Why wouldn’t she be satisfied with herself?

That was a clever response.

At least, it would have been a clever response … if it had come from someone else. Someone whose parents didn’t write the Democratic Party’s unholy text on exactly how to get away with more political scandals than the average human can count on both hands.

But social media users — proving themselves to have a much longer memory than anyone gives them credit for — were sure to remind Clinton that she is not someone else and that her parents did, in fact, write that unholy text.

In less than 24 hours, Clinton received more than 6,000 comments and well over 30,000 retweets — many with reminders and remarks far cheekier and far more cutting than the one she had left Trump.

That takes a lot of guts coming from you, considering your parents stole money from a charity to pay for your wedding. — Shannon Glasford (@ShannonGlasford) September 27, 2019

@ChelseaClinton My dear, your pathetic response to President Trump’s tweet about the Ukrainian controversy being the biggest scam is rich coming from you! Each of your parents has had enough scandals to fill a stadium so spare us your stone throwing given your glass house! — BuckarooB (@BuckarooB16) September 27, 2019

Before you call anyone else a scam make sure you check out your parents. Your mother is the Queen of all liars and your father had a sexual relationship with an intern in the oval office. Pipe down Chelsea — Dawn (@MultiSarcastic) September 27, 2019

You, your mother, and your father run a $2.5 billion foundation scam. You should sit this one out. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) September 26, 2019

Careful the rocks you are throwing. — Chuck Nute (@WinkingPigBBQ) September 27, 2019

They reminded Clinton of the Arab Spring, a foreign policy flop orchestrated in part by her mother’s State Department in the late 2000s, and spoke of the four Americans left to die in Benghazi, Libya, as a result.

They reminded Clinton of her mother’s Uranium One scandal — a fraud and bribery-ridden deal that saw the Clinton State Department aid Russian procurement of a Canadian uranium mining company.

They reminded Clinton of the constant shroud of illegitimacy surrounding her parents’ charity, the Clinton Foundation, which has been investigated by the FBI regarding potential misappropriations of charitable funds by the organization.

And all the more often they reminded Clinton that her father is remembered as the president who lied about having an affair with a 22-year-old intern or that her mother would likely go down in history as a footnote in the story of Trump’s unorthodox and meteoric rise to the office of the presidency.

