Cheney Blasts Harris for ‘Casually’ Lying to 91-Year-Old Iowan Woman on Health Care

California Sen. Kamala Harris was confronted by a disgruntled 91-year-old at a campaign stop on Monday in Muscatine, Iowa.

After speaking at the Bickford Senior Living Center, the Democratic presidential hopeful paused to answer a question from a resident.

Now she’s receiving criticism for her response.

“I understand that you are advocating health care for everyone,” Roberta Jewell began. “Who’s going to pay for it?”

“Well, we’re going to pay for it, because right now, let me tell you something, we’re all paying for health care for everyone and it’s in an emergency room,” Harris replied.

TRENDING: Former Obama Admin Attorney Forced To Apologize After False Claim About Fox News

And her statement prompted a harsh rebuke from the senior citizen.

“No we’re not. Leave our health care system alone,” Jewell said. “We don’t want you to mess with it.”

Harris then attempted to assure Jewell that she wouldn’t lose coverage under a “Medicare for All” plan.

“I want to make sure your health care is the way you like it. So I’ll promise you that. I won’t mess with the health care that you have,” Harris said.

Do you think Harris has been dishonest about her "Medicare for All" plan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

After video of the exchange began circulating on Twitter, however, Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney called out Harris for the claim.

“Amazing to watch how casually @KamalaHarris lies to this Iowa Senior about health care,” Cheney wrote. “Harris wants us to believe she can impose govt takeover of all health care while allowing current Medicare recipients to keep their coverage.”

Cheney added the hashtag “ItsaLie,” quoting Harris’ “I’ll promise you that” line.

Amazing to watch how casually @KamalaHarris lies to this Iowa Senior about health care. Harris wants us to believe she can impose govt takeover of all health care while allowing current Medicare recipients to keep their coverage. “I’ll promise you that,” she says. #ItsaLie https://t.co/XvjNuvNPLA — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 13, 2019

RELATED: New Redesign of CA Website Removes Arrest Reports from Kamala’s Controversial Years

Harris’ stance on health care has been a prominent issue in recent months.

The California senator has flip-flopped on the issue of abolishing private health care, as The Washington Free Beacon reported.

According to Harris’ “Plan for Medicare for All” posted on her campaign website, the senator now claims she will “allow private insurance to offer a plan in the Medicare system, but they will be subject to strict requirements to ensure it lowers costs and expands services.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.