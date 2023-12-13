Cheney and Colbert Clash on 'The Late Show': 'You and I Are Just Not Going to Agree'

Former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has finally found herself disagreeing with a Democrat.

Appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday, Cheney and her host initially found common ground over the question of the supposed threat posed to American democracy by former President Donald Trump.

Calling Trump a burgeoning “fascist dictator,” Colbert asked:

“I’m just curious if you’ve done any self-examination of your party’s leadership over the last 20 years as to why he is not an aberration, but rather an avatar.”

Cheney said Trump “preyed” on “patriotism.”

“I mean, look, I think what Donald Trump has done is, first of all, he tapped into a sense among a lot of people in this country that their voice isn’t heard,” she said. “But he then lied to them and he preyed on their patriotism and told them, ‘You know what? I’ll speak for you.'”

Cheney later concurred with Colbert’s view that Trump’s attacks on the establishment media were a “very fascist thing to do.”

“Look, there’s no question that he’s using a fascist playbook,” she said.







However, the pair found less common ground over the question of left-wing anti-Semitism amid the ongoing war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza, as well as the alleged sins of the Republican Party as a whole.

“The left has a huge problem with anti-Semitism. And what we’re seeing on our university campuses, for example, and the unwillingness to stand against it,” she said.

“I would agree that anti-Semitism is a disease that runs across all cultural boundaries, not only the United States, but across the world,” Colbert said. “What I mean by, say, undermining the media is … undercutting, sort of like roughing up the referee was a project of the right for the last 20 years or undermining public institutions.”

“It’s really important in my view that we not sort of slide into saying everything the Republicans have ever done, you know, is somehow the same as what Donald Trump is doing,” Cheney argued.

“I’m not saying ‘everything,'” said Colbert. “I’m saying those are breadcrumbs.”

“You and I are just not going to agree on that,” she responded.

“I know we’re not going to agree, but do you understand why I’m asking that question?” said Colbert.

“Yeah, but I think you should let me answer it,” she replied.

Cheney, who was ousted from her Wyoming congressional seat after losing a Republican primary race to now-Rep. Harriet Haberman, went on to say that she feels a “duty” to stand up to the GOP’s current leadership — and Trump’s influence.

“I think the Republican Party has, people who have been in the party, have a particular duty to stand against where we are today. And I also think we all have to recognize using a fascist playbook.”

“I mean, I don’t disagree with what you’re saying,” she continued.

The interview took place as part of Cheney’s tour for her latest book “Oath and Honor,” which discusses Cheney’s views of the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2020, according to publisher Hachette.

