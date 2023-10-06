Cheney, Kinzinger Oppose Jordan Becoming Speaker, So He Must Be A Good Choice

They say you can judge people by the enemies they make, and in Rep. Jim Jordan’s case two of them appear to be former Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

At least both are opposed to the Ohio representative becoming the next speaker of the House, and they had some pretty harsh things to say about him.

Given that Cheney and Kinzinger were hand-picked by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on the infamous Jan. 6 committee, while she denied Jordan a spot, I can think of no better reason for him to succeed Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Speaking at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Wednesday night, Cheney accused Jordan of being part of a “conspiracy” with then-President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump questioned the integrity of the official election results and wanted state legislatures in places like Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia to take a closer look before the Electoral College vote was certified.

Cheney further alleged that Jordan knew what Trump had planned for Jan. 6, 2021, presumably including for some people to become violent, and claimed he should have warned the Capitol Police.

So, according to Cheney, when Trump told rally participants that day to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” he didn’t mean it.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) warns House Republicans against electing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as House Speaker: “If they were to decide that, there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution.” pic.twitter.com/RbunrtpAYE — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2023

“If the Republicans should decide that Jim Jordan should be the speaker of the House — by the way, I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think he’ll lose,” Cheney said.

“But if they were to decide that, there would no longer be any possible way to argue that a group of elected Republicans could be counted on to defend the Constitution,” she proclaimed.

Cheney clearly has spent too much time around Pelosi and the Democrats, and Kinzinger is no better.

He told CNN Thursday, “If the Republican Party does this, if they make Jim Jordan the speaker, or anybody like him, all they’re doing is allowing the legislative terrorists, those eight people, to win because they’ll end up with a speaker who is just like them.”

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, along with seven other Republicans, joined all the House Democrats to remove McCarthy on Tuesday.

Kinzinger continued: “This is where I think the reasonable caucus — which I don’t know how many that are left. I used to think that [Rep.] Nancy Mace was one of those, frankly — where the reasonable caucus has to play with some of the same kind of tactics that the crazy caucus did in order to make sure it doesn’t continue to go off the cliff.”

“If they make Jim Jordan the Speaker, or anybody like him, all they’re doing is allowing the legislative terrorists — those 8 people — to win, because they’ll end up with a Speaker who’s just like them.” — Adam Kinzinger warns GOP against voting for Rep. Jordan (R-OH) as Speaker pic.twitter.com/rcDcu5e4i2 — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2023

You know what both Cheney and Kinzinger have in common? They couldn’t be re-elected after betraying the Republican Party by serving on Pelosi’s one-sided, Jan. 6 committee.

Cheney lost her primary, and Kinzinger chose not to seek re-election seeing the writing on the wall.

Meanwhile, Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has been serving his party well, by holding the Justice Department’s feet to the fire.

In a letter to his fellow members of Congress on Wednesday, Jordan identified key issues the Republican-led House must seek to address.

They include abuses at the DOJ, soaring crime, open border policies, out of control federal spending, and an economy struggling under Bidenomics.

“We are at a critical crossroad in our nation’s history,” Jordan wrote. “Now is the time for our Republican conference to come together to keep our promises to Americans.”

“The problems we face are challenging, but they are not insurmountable,” he added.

That sounds like the positive leadership the country needs from the next speaker right now.

Cheney and Kinzinger are blinded by their hatred of Trump, and that is why they are both former members of Congress.

Given they think Jordan should not be the next speaker is probably the best argument why he should be.

