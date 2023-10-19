Cher Announces She Will Leave the US if Trump Wins in 2024 - Yeah, Right

Forget about “Turn Back Time.” Sarah Palin would like to turn forward time to 2024 and the return of former President Donald Trump to the White House.

The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate posted a celebration emoji Wednesday in response to a quote by singer Cher declaring that if Trump wins next year’s election, she will leave the country.

“Hip Hip Hoooray @cher buh bye*sigh* they all say that they never do,” Palin said in her post on the X social media platform.

Hip Hip Hoooray🥳 @cher buh bye

*sigh* they all say that🤡 they never do🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/8Vxr7MNT0M — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 19, 2023

The quote came from Cher’s interview with The Guardian published Wednesday.

The 77-year-old singer and actress said she was “horrified” at the thought of Trump being president again.

“I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country],” she told the U.K. outlet.

Cher’s Trump Derangement Syndrome is not something new.

She performed at a campaign rally for Joe Biden when the Democrat faced Trump in 2020.

During the 2016 campaign, Cher frequently posted snarky and vicious comments directed at Trump on social media.

“Donald Trump’s ego is so inflated, he might as well be the Hindenburg,” she tweeted in 2015, calling him an “Obnoxious a**hole.”

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Donald Trump’s ego is So inflated,he might

As well be the Hindenburg !

In Dictionary next to

“Obnoxious asshole”

See Photo of

“THE DONALD😖” — Cher (@cher) June 17, 2015

“Donald Trump’s Punishment Is being DONALD TRUMP,” she wrote in another post.

@genesdaughter Donald Trump’s

Punishment,Is being DONALD TRUMP

He has superior intellect,But no empathy💔We must protect weakest among us — Cher (@cher) June 17, 2015

Yet another referring to Trump in all caps read, “IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED, I’M MOVING TO JUPITER.”

@gabeAlfassy IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED,IM MOVING TO JUPITER 😖 — Cher (@cher) June 16, 2015

Cher did not clarify which planet she was planning on moving to this time around, but either way, not everyone is convinced.

“Yeah, right,” one X user wrote in response. “We’ve heard these promises before. On the other hand, why wait Cher? Leave!”

Yeah, right. We’ve heard these promises before. On the other hand, why wait #Cher? Leave! — Iceman (@OligarchsCoup) October 18, 2023

“She said the same thing last time. Lots of celebrities did. In fact they’ve done it every time a Republican has some chance of winning. Nobody’s left, yet. Bummer,” another user quipped.

She said the same thing last time. Lots of celebrities did. In fact they’ve done it every time a Republican has some chance of winning. Nobody’s left, yet. Bummer. — Tales From SYL Ranch (@sylranch) October 19, 2023

During Trump’s first presidential campaign, many celebrities threatened to leave the United States if he was elected, but few, if any, made good on their threats.

According to a Fox News roundup of such promises, Chelsea Handler said in 2016 that she would move to Spain if he won the White House.

Whoopi Goldberg also said she might leave the country if Trump won.

Raven-Symone told the ladies of “The View” that she already had her ticket ready for Canada if he were to win. She later did a comedy skit about how she would have had to adjust if she had moved.

Remember when @ravensymone said this election could make her move to Canada? Tonight, she gives it a try 😂 See it tonight on @lifetimetv! pic.twitter.com/aFmKRlzEnx — The View (@TheView) November 8, 2016

However, judging from the fact that she purchased a new East Hollywood, California, townhouse for $940,000 in 2021, it sounds like she’s planning to stay.

Snoop Dog, Ne-Yo and Barbara Streisand were others on the Fox News list.

It would definitely be a little more peaceful if all these celebrities weren’t around to rile people up in their desperate attempts at relevance.

But I wouldn’t hold my breath.

